India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Amit Rohidas Fires IND Ahead Against AUS

India vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Follow play-by-play updates from the FIH Pro League clash between India and Australia on Sunday, 22 February, at Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 Updates
India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND eye win against AUS. Photo: Hockey India
India vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League clash between India and Australia on Sunday, 22 February, at Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart. India’s campaign has hit a rough patch, with five straight losses, including a 0-2 defeat to Spain and a 0-8 thrashing by Argentina. Facing a strong Australian side at home, India’s defence, missing key leaders Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, will be under pressure. Goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Mohith HS must be at their best, especially on penalty corners, as coach Craig Fulton looks to inspire a much-needed turnaround.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 20' IND 1-0 AUS

Australia win another penalty corner, and it’s Ephraums again, but Rohidas is all over him with a slick stick check in the circle. Hayden Beltz steps up to inject, and Rintala gets the strike, what a hit. The power is immense, but it just flicks wide of Mohit’s left post. India breathe a sigh of relief, but Australia are keeping the pressure on.

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 15' GOALLL | IND 1-0 AUS

India strike first, and it’s Amit Rohidas who finds the back of the net.

The move starts with Poovanna’s sharp injection, Raj Kumar controls at the second castle, and Rohidas powers into the circle. With perfect timing and a strong long-handle hit, he hammers the ball into the bottom right corner, leaving the Australian goalkeeper with no chance. India’s players erupt, an early lead and a huge boost of confidence.

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 10' IND 0-0 AUS

India’s first real chance! They build it patiently to Raj Kumar on the right, who lashes a shot across the goal, but Snowden’s alert, tipping it away. India push straight into a long corner, and Raj Kumar keeps testing the defense, but Snowden is up to the task again.

It turns into a proper goalmouth scramble, sticks flying everywhere, but Australia’s players finally clear. A bright, attacking moment, India showing some early intent.

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Game On!

And we’re off! Australia’s players get us rolling right from the whistle, with Tim Brand taking the first touch. India’s players look sharp in their traditional blue, while Australia’s players flash their yellow kits. The crowd’s buzzing, and the tempo is already picking up.

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: National Anthems Underway

The national anthems are underway, setting the stage for a thrilling clash. India’s players lead the way, their anthem resonating through the stadium as they stand tall, focused and ready.

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Starting XI

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info

Fans in India can catch the Hobart leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming also available on JioHotstar for those who prefer to watch online.

India Vs Australia Live Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog. We’re covering India vs Australia, stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
