India 0-2 England, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Women In Blue Go Down Fighting In Final

Grace Balsdon opened scoring for England in the 13th minute before Elizabeth Neal doubled their lead via a field goal in the 43rd minute. The victors as well as India had already qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
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India vs England match report FIH womens World Cup Qualifiers 2026 final
Indian players greet England after losing the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 final in Hyderabad. Photo: Hockey India
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • England beat India 2-0 in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 final

  • Scotland joined India and England in qualifying for World Cup

  • 2026 edition of World Cup to be jointly hosted by Netherlands and Belgium from August 14 to 30

The Indian women's hockey team went down fighting 0-2 against the higher-ranked England to finish second in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Saturday (March 14, 2026). The Women In Blue still qualified for the World Cup, having sealed their spot when they entered the semis.

World No. 6 England scored through a penalty corner conversion by Grace Balsdon in the 13th minute before doubling their lead via a field strike from Elizabeth Neal in the 43rd minute. The Indians, ranked ninth in the world, kept trying to make attacking inroads throughout the 60 minutes but failed to break the robust English defence.

Besides champions England and runner-up India, Scotland, who beat Italy 1-0 in the third-place playoff, qualified from this event for the World Cup. The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 14 to 30, alongside the men's tournament.

How Match Panned Out

India began the game on the front foot with Navneet Kaur helping her side earn a penalty corner within the opening two minutes. But her drag-flick from the resulting set piece was kept out by the England goalkeeper.

The hosts showed great discipline, maintaining a solid defensive shape while also making inroads on the end of the field. England grew into the game towards the end of the first quarter, garnering a penalty corner with two minutes to go.

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Balsdon made the most of that opportunity, finding the back of the net with her drag-flick and scoring her fifth goal from a penalty corner in this tournament to give England the lead.

The second quarter began in a similar manner, with both the teams not giving much away in this engaging contest. With eight circle penetrations in the first half, India were asking questions to the England defence but didn't really test the rival goalkeeper, allowing the visitors to hold onto their one-goal advantage at half time.

With the lead, England controlled the tempo of the game by neatly working the ball and maintaining possession. India had a few opportunities to pile on the pressure, but the visitors stood firm at the back.

England eventually doubled their lead courtesy Neal (43rd). The midfielder was fortunate as her effort deflected off an Indian defender before finding its way past Bichu Devi, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

India continued to push forward in search of goals that would get them back into the game. With the scoreline in their favour, England remained positive in their approach and ensured they don't go into a shell to give the hosts an opportunity.

It was a free-flowing final quarter as India earned a penalty corner in the dying minutes, but they couldn't find the back of the net and the scoreline stayed at 0-2.

Q

Who were the goal-scorers in the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2026 final?

A

Grace Balsdon and Elizabeth Neal scored for England in the final.

Q

Who was named Player of the Tournament?

A

Indian drag-flick specialist Navneet Kaur was named Player of the Tournament at the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2026.

Q

Which three teams earned World Cup berths?

A

England, India and Scotland took the three coveted World Cup spots from the tournament.

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