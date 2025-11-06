WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Deepti Sharma, who was Player of the Series in Women's World Cup 2025, along with Australian cricketers Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, were reportedly released by their respective franchises

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Womens Premier League 2026 Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues Retained Report
File photo of RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana (L) with Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals reportedly retain five players each

  • Five retentions for RCB, two for Gujarat Giants, report adds

  • Franchises have auction purse of INR 15 crore each for 2026 season

India's World Cup-winning cricket stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma are reportedly among several high-profile players retained by Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises ahead of the 2026 mega auction.

Meanwhile, Women's World Cup 2025 Player of the Series Deepti Sharma, along with Australian cricketers Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, were released by their respective franchises, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

India’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
Why India’s Historic World Cup Win Means Much More, Beyond Cricket

BY Priyanka Tupe

Franchise Retention Numbers And WPL Rules Explained

As per the report, two teams — defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — each retained five players, which is the maximum allowed by the WPL. Royals Challengers Bengaluru have retained four players, while Gujarat Giants have kept two and UP Warriorz have retained one, the report adds.

As per WPL retention rules, a franchise can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, up to two overseas players, and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players. Moreover, if a franchise wishes to retain five players, at least one must be an uncapped Indian player.

Right-To-Match Option Introduced

The Women’s Premier League has introduced a significant change by allowing franchises to use a right-to-match (RTM) option for the first time. This new rule enables teams to buy back a player from their 2025 squad during the auction process, adding a valuable strategic layer.

Franchises received an auction purse of INR 15 crore each for the 2026 season, with the mega auction expected to take place in Delhi on November 27, the report further states.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
