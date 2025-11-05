India vs South Africa 2025: IND Squad Announced For Test Series; Pant And Akash Deep Return; Check Who's In, Who's Out

The BCCI on Wednesday, November 5 announced the Indian team's Test squad for their upcoming 2-match series against South Africa this month. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and right-arm seamer Akash Deep return to the side for the first time since England tour

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Squad Announced For Test Series; Pant And Akash Deep Return; Check Whos In, Whos Out
Rishabh Pant fractured his left foot during India’s fourth Test against England in July 2025 at Manchester. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI announce Team India's squad for 2-match Test series against South Africa

  • Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep named in the 15-man squad; Prasidh Krishna dropped

  • Test series starts from November 14 onwards

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 15-man squad for Team India's upcoming 2-match Test series against South Africa later this month.

The series, which is all set to start from November 14th onwards, will mark the returns of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and right-arm pacer Akash Deep. Both of their last Test match appearances came during India's tour of England earlier this year.

India's 15-Man Squad For Test Series Against South Africa

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to make his return to the side after recovering from his foot injury, which he sustained during the 4th Test against England in Manchester. Pant will takeover the vice-captaincy reigns from Ravindra Jadeja and will also be keeping the stumps with Dhruv Jurel included as his back-up.

Pacer Akash Deep, who has shown a lot of promise since his Test debut last year, will also return to the side after missing India's 2-0 route of West Indies in October. Axar Patel, who comes in for Prasidh Krishna, is expected to serve as a back-up for Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Related Content
Related Content

The 2-match Test series against South Africa will commence on November 14 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in West Bengal. The 2nd Test will start from November 22 onwards at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Muhammad Shahdad Shines As NEP Lose 4th Consecutive Match

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  2. Mamata Accuses BJP, EC of ‘Invisible Rigging’ Through Voter List Revision

  3. New Regional Bloc Emerges As Northeast Parties Announce Merger Under Conrad Sangma’s Leadership

  4. Supreme Court Sets Aside Order To Remove Illegal Constructions In Gurugram’s DLF City

  5. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. UNEP Warns World Still ‘Off Track’ as Global Warming Set to Hit 2.5°C This Century

  2. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  3. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  4. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release