India vs South Africa 2025: IND Squad Announced For Test Series; Pant And Akash Deep Return; Check Who's In, Who's Out

BCCI announce Team India's squad for 2-match Test series against South Africa
Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep named in the 15-man squad; Prasidh Krishna dropped
Test series starts from November 14 onwards
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a 15-man squad for Team India's upcoming 2-match Test series against South Africa later this month.
The series, which is all set to start from November 14th onwards, will mark the returns of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and right-arm pacer Akash Deep. Both of their last Test match appearances came during India's tour of England earlier this year.
India's 15-Man Squad For Test Series Against South Africa
Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep
Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to make his return to the side after recovering from his foot injury, which he sustained during the 4th Test against England in Manchester. Pant will takeover the vice-captaincy reigns from Ravindra Jadeja and will also be keeping the stumps with Dhruv Jurel included as his back-up.
Pacer Akash Deep, who has shown a lot of promise since his Test debut last year, will also return to the side after missing India's 2-0 route of West Indies in October. Axar Patel, who comes in for Prasidh Krishna, is expected to serve as a back-up for Jadeja and Washington Sundar.
The 2-match Test series against South Africa will commence on November 14 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in West Bengal. The 2nd Test will start from November 22 onwards at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.