IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

India defeated West Indies by seven wickets to clinch the series 2-0
Kuldeep Yadav took eight wickets and was named Player of the Match, while Ravindra Jadeja earned Player of the Series for his all-round performance
India remain at No. 3 on the WTC points table
India completed a commanding 2-0 series sweep over West Indies on Tuesday, sealing the second Test by seven wickets in just over an hour on the final day at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Needing a modest 121 to seal the win, KL Rahul starred with an unbeaten 58, ably supported by Dhruv Jurel (6*), guiding India to victory in 35.2 overs. Rahul’s steady innings, laced with six fours and two sixes, included a 79-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (39), ensuring there was no late drama.
The second Test stretched into the fifth morning largely due to the dogged resistance of centurions John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), alongside a stubborn 10th-wicket stand.
Yet, the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch offered little help to bowlers, staying low and slow throughout. Across the series, Indian bowlers claimed all 40 West Indies wickets, with pacers exploiting even minimal seam and spinners showing patience on docile surfaces.
For India’s batters, the series was prolific, with five centuries and a near-90 from the top six. Kuldeep Yadav, who took eight wickets in the match including a first-innings five-for, earned Player of the Match, while Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance secured him Player of the Series honors.
West Indies showed glimpses of fight, but the lack of depth in batting and bowling, coupled with inexperience among most bowlers except Jayden Seales, limited their gains.
Roston Chase, who became just the second West Indies captain to lose his first five Tests, remained optimistic post-match, highlighting the potential in his squad despite the defeat.
Shubman Gill celebrated his first series win as India’s Test captain, reflecting on the team’s home dominance and the valuable WTC points earned. India remain at No. 3 on the World Test Championship points table.
With a tougher assignment looming against South Africa next month, India’s batsmen and spinners will face far sterner tests on more challenging pitches.
But the performances of KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Gill over this series show the hosts are building a strong, confident line-up ready for the challenges ahead.
