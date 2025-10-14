India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Sai Sudharsan Firm At Crease As IND Eye Win

India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul in action. BCCI

India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies on Tuesday, October 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India need just 58 runs to seal the series after ending Day 4 at 63 for one. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early for 8, but KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan steadied the chase with unbeaten knocks of 25 and 30. Earlier, a gritty 79-run last-wicket stand between Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) gave West Indies brief hope before Jasprit Bumrah struck. India lead the series 1-0 and are closing in on another dominant win. Get IND vs WI live updates right here.

