India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Sai Sudharsan Firm At Crease As IND Eye Win

India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: Get live scores and updates from Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies on Tuesday, October 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 Updates
India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul in action. BCCI
India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies on Tuesday, October 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India need just 58 runs to seal the series after ending Day 4 at 63 for one. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early for 8, but KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan steadied the chase with unbeaten knocks of 25 and 30. Earlier, a gritty 79-run last-wicket stand between Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) gave West Indies brief hope before Jasprit Bumrah struck. India lead the series 1-0 and are closing in on another dominant win. Get IND vs WI live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: Good Morning!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s Day 5 of the India vs West Indies second Test. Stay tuned for live updates right here, play starts at 9:30 AM IST.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Sai Sudharsan Firm At Crease As IND Eye Win

  2. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

  3. T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super Six: Five Star Lamichhane Keeps Nepal Perfect

  4. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will Australia Captain Play Ashes Opener? Here's What He Said

  5. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  5. Uttarakhand Abolishes Madrasa Education Board

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  2. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  3. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  4. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script