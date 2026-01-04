Lazio Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Biancocelesti Eye Win Against Partenopei

Lazio Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates of the Matchday 18 clash on Sunday, 4 January, at Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lazio Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26 Updates
Lazio Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni reacts after scoring during the Coppa Italia round of 16 match against AC Milan on December 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Lazio Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 18 clash between Lazio and Napoli on Sunday, 4 January, at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Napoli start 2026 on the back of three straight wins and fresh from lifting the Supercoppa Italiana, while Lazio aim to close a 10-point gap on the reigning champions. The Biancocelesti are strong at home but have drawn three of their last four league games, relying on Maurizio Sarri’s disciplined defence. Napoli seek to end a five-game winless streak against Lazio and build momentum under Antonio Conte, who is yet to beat Sarri in previous clashes.
LIVE UPDATES

Lazio Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog for Lazio Vs Napoli. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur’s IPL Fallout: Bangladesh Will Not Travel To India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Report

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Govt Questions Player Safety In India, Pushes BCB For Sri Lanka Relocation

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  4. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  5. Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism