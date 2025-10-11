India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gill, Jaiswal Shatter Records - Unmissable Stats From Day 2

India's Shubman Gill lead with a stunning unbeaten 129, matching Virat Kohli's captaincy record, while India set a commanding Test score against West Indies on Day 2. Check out five unmissable stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India vs West Indies 2nd Test day 2 Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal five unmissable stats
India's wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel hugs captain Shubman Gill on later's scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. | Photo; AP/Manish Swarup
Summary
  • Shubman Gill's 129 matches Kohli's record for Test centuries as captain in calendar year

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 175, joins elite company with five 150-plus scores before 24

  • India's 518/5 is the highest Test score without a bye or leg bye

  • Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets as India leads by 378 runs

The second India vs West Indies Test in Delhi continued to unfold as the Shubman Gill-led side dominated the Day 2 proceedings. In a match marked by individual batting milestones, India built on a strong start, then declared again.

The bowlers then heaped more misery on the visitors. Of course, the West Indies showed brief resistance, but the statistical markers tell India's dominance and the visitors' struggle in this ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series.

With that, here's a look at five unmissable stats from Day 2:

1. Gill Matches Kohli's Calendar Record

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 129 not out brought him level with former captain Virat Kohli's tally of five for most Test centuries as a captain in a calendar year. Kohli achieved it twice, in 2017 and 2018. With five centuries in 12 innings as captain, Gill is the third quickest to the mark, after Alastair Cook (nine) and Sunil Gavaskar (10).

2. Jaiswal On The Path Of Greatness

The 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 175, now has five 150-plus scores. Only Aussie great Don Bradman (8) had more such scores before turning 24. Jaiswal's seven centuries in his 26-match Test career are also the joint-most by an opener before turning 24.

3. Delhi High For India

Batting first at Arun Jaitley Stadium, India declared at 518/5, and it featured only two runs through extras -- both wides. India's first innings score is the highest in Test cricket without a bye or leg bye. The previous highest was 513 all out by Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2018.

4. Jadeja To The Fore, Again

Ravindra Jadeja claimed three of the four wickets that fell as Day 2 closed, with India still enjoying a 378-run lead. The star all-rounder scored an unbeaten 104 but went wicketless in the first Test, which India won by an innings 140 runs.

The 36-year-old might not get a chance to bat in Delhi, but he will get more overs to reinforce his reputation as India's most reliable spinner at home.

5. Flickering Windies Hope

West Indies' second-wicket stand of 66 runs in 122 balls between Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 off 67) and Alick Athanaze (41 off 84) is their best in terms of both runs scored and balls faced this series. Athanaze's 41 is also the highest score by a Windies batter, three more than the previous best, also by Athanaze.

As the 2nd IND vs WI Test match heads into Day 3, India's declaration and early breakthroughs have set the tone for a Sunday finish. India wrapped up the first Test inside three days.

The West Indies, with scoreboard pressure already there and more spin to counter, face another litmus test.

