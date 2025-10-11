India's wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel hugs captain Shubman Gill on later's scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. | Photo; AP/Manish Swarup

