Why Prithvi Shaw Missed Maharashtra Vs Uttarakhand Clash In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Prithvi Shaw missed Maharashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Uttarakhand due to injury concerns. He played the first three matches, with no official update yet

Why Prithvi Shaw Missed Maharashtra Vs Uttarakhand Clash In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Why Prithvi Shaw Missed Maharashtra Vs Uttarakhand Clash In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prithvi Shaw missed Maharashtra’s fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand

  • He featured in the first three games but was unavailable today due to injury concerns

  • No official statement has been released by Maharashtra team management yet

Prithvi Shaw’s absence from Maharashtra’s playing XI in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash against Uttarakhand caught the attention of fans when the teamsheet was released ahead of the match.

The seasoned opener, who had featured in Maharashtra’s first three group games, was surprisingly missing from today’s lineup, especially given the importance of this encounter as the teams continue to jockey for positioning in the Elite Group.

Shaw’s stint with Maharashtra this season came after a high-profile move from Mumbai, where his career had hit multiple bumps despite his undeniable talent. Shaw had been eagerly looking to restart his domestic one-day journey and deliver the kind of performances that once made him one of India’s most exciting young batting prospects.

Why Prithvi Shaw Missed Today’s Match?

While there has been no official injury announcement yet from the Maharashtra Cricket Association or team management, multiple sources close to the situation suggest Shaw’s absence is likely due to a minor injury or niggle picked up in training or during his previous outing.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Returns To Delhi Capitals

Many domestic teams choose to rest key batters even with slight concerns to avoid aggravating injuries in a long tournament like the 33rd Vijay Hazare Trophy.

It’s worth noting that Shaw’s career, both domestically and internationally, has seen several interruptions in recent seasons related to form, fitness and team selection. During his time with Mumbai, he was dropped from Vijay Hazare and Ranji squads in the 2024-25 season amid concerns about his fitness and consistency. Those struggles were part of the reason Shaw sought a fresh start with Maharashtra for 2025-26.

