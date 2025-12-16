IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Prithvi Shaw Returns To Delhi Capitals - Check Details

Prithvi Shaw was initially ignored by all the 10 franchises when his name was first introduced in the auction, but his former franchise waited till the very last to bring him back for the 2026 season

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Prithvi Shaw Returns To Delhi Capitals - Check Details
Prithvi Shaw during the 2021 IPL season Photo: File
  • Delhi Capitals bring Prithvi Shaw back for the 2026 season

  • Shaw was initially ignored in the mini-auction at Abu Dhabi

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw is all set to make a return to the Delhi Capitals camp after the franchise bought him for his base price of 75 Lakh in the last accelerated round of the Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction. The event took place on Tuesday, December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Prithvi Shaw was initially ignored by all the 10 franchises when his name was first introduced in the auction. No team owner were convinced about the returns he would give and it looked like as if he will go unsold for the 2nd time in a row.

His last appearance in the IPL came during the 2024 season, where he played just 8 games before being released by the Delhi Capitals management that very year. He entered the mega auction with expectations of finding a new home but that didn't materialize.

He missed the entire 2025 IPL season for the first time in 7 years since making his debut for the franchise in 2018, following his success with the Indian U-19 team.

The 26-year-old, who was once regarded as the next big thing of Indian cricket, quickly fell down the pecking order. He had a lot of promise within him, but his lifestyle outside the cricketing field was always a concern.

But as they say, it's only over when someone thinks it is over and he has got another chance of redemption by the same franchise that gave him his first opportunity in the IPL circuit.

DC co-owners Parth Jindal and Kiran Gandhi, having watched Shaw closely in the franchise, brought him back at the very end. Shaw was among the last 11 players drafted for the final accelerated session, where he landed a 75 Lakh deal.

The top-order batter has scored a total of 1892 IPL runs in 79 matches for the Delhi Capitals. His best season came in 2021 as he racked up 479 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of over 155.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Published At:
