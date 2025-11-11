India Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill Spends Long Session; Jaiswal, Sai Too Sweat It Out Ahead Of 1st Test In Kolkata

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal were spotted training hard at the nets before day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shubman Gill Spends Long Session; Jaiswal, Sai Too Sweat It Out Ahead Of 1st Test
Indian Test captain Shubman Gill faces the media ahead of the IND vs WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill and co train hard ahead of day 1 against South Africa on November 14

  • Morne Morkel and Gill hold meeting with pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee

  • India whitewashed West Indies 2-0 in their previous home Test series

Transitioning from the shorter formats to the rigours of red-ball cricket takes time, and India captain Shubman Gill spent close to an hour and a half at the nets, fine-tuning his technique ahead of the opening Test against South Africa, starting here on Friday.

The Proteas arrive high on confidence, having fought out a hard-earned 1-1 draw in Pakistan last month under challenging conditions.

Gill, who struck a fifty and an unbeaten century in the two home Tests against the West Indies that India swept last month, has been searching for runs in white-ball cricket.

He managed just one score above fifty -- a 46 at Carrara Oval -- from eight innings across the ODIs and T20Is in Australia.

Back to leading the Test side, Gill batted with determination, keen to regain rhythm after a lean white-ball run.

Before the nets, head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak were seen having a long chat with him near the High Court end, possibly discussing his approach.

Related Content
Related Content

Gill later joined his teammates for slip-fielding drills before padding up alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for an intense net session.

Starting with spin, he faced Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, playing mostly on the ground with occasional sweeps.

Moving to the pace nets, he faced Jasprit Bumrah for a few overs before Nitish Kumar Reddy and a few local club bowlers tested him with seam movement.

A support staff member then used a sidearm to deliver throwdowns from height, giving Gill extra bounce and pace.

After more than an hour in the side nets, he shifted to the central strip for another 30 minutes of throwdowns under the watchful eye of bowling coach Morne Morkel, who himself rolled his arm over generating sharp pace and bounce.

Fresh from scores of 67 and 156 for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy, Jaiswal also had a long stint at the central wicket, facing Morkel and throwdowns. The left-hander looked in fluent touch, driving and pulling with assurance.

Spotlight On Sai And No. 3

Another batter to spend significant time at the nets was Sai Sudharsan, the Tamil Nadu youngster who managed just 84 runs in two unofficial Tests for India A against South Africa A.

The team management continues to back him for the No. 3 slot, though he is yet to make it his own, with only a 61 against England in Manchester and 87 versus West Indies at home to show in Tests so far.

His India A teammates -- KL Rahul, Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj -- skipped the optional practice joining the squad only a day earlier after a demanding A series in Bengaluru that concluded on Sunday.

But there was no such 'break' for Sai who batted with full intensity, facing pacers, spinners, and throwdowns at the centre strip.

The number three position remains a talking point, especially with Dhruv Jurel in prolific form.

There's also speculation that Jurel could feature as a pure batter, with Rishabh Pant set to return to wicket-keeping duties after injury.

Jurel, who averages 47.77 in Tests and notched his maiden ton against the West Indies, has been in red-hot first-class form -- three centuries in his last five matches, including twin hundreds in the second match against South Africa A.

Among pacers, only Bumrah turned up, keeping it light with spot bowling to two stumps for about 15 minutes, targeting the off stump.

In a relaxed mood, he also batted briefly and spent time interacting with teammates.

Bumrah had light strapping on his right knee but bowled under the supervision of Gambhir and Morkel.

Focus on pitch

After nearly three hours of training, the team's think tank -- Gambhir, Kotak, Morkel, and Gill -- gathered at the centre wicket for a long pitch inspection.

Morkel and Gill checked firmness before summoning curator Sujan Mukherjee for a 15-minute discussion. Judging by their expressions, the management did not appear entirely pleased with the surface.

The pitch appeared brown with light grass patches.

In the two Ranji games here earlier this season, India pacer Akash Deep and veteran Mohammed Shami had struggled for assistance on the opening day before Shami's reverse swing turned things later.

CAB president Sourav Ganguly has already clarified that no request for a "rank turner' has been made by the team management.

South Africa boast of a balanced attack in both pace and spin.

If Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen spearhead the pace department, the spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy were outstanding in Pakistan.

Harmer (13), Muthusamy (11), and Maharaj (9) shared 33 wickets between them in two Tests, with Muthusamy -- who also scored 106 runs -- being named Player-of-the-Series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site