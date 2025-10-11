Shubman Gill smashed a fluent century against West Indies, guiding India to 427/4 at lunch on Day 2
It was his 10th Test hundred overall and fifth in just 12 innings as captain
With this knock, Gill surpassed Rohit Sharma’s record and joined Virat Kohli in the elite list of Indian captains with five Test hundreds in a calendar year
Skipper Shubman Gill scored his 10th Test century on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With this milestone, Gill smashed multiple records and firmly etched his name into the annals of Test cricket. Check out the stats here.
With this century, Shubman Gill entered the elite list of Indian captains to score five Test hundreds in a calendar year, equaling Virat Kohli’s achievements in 2017 and 2018.
He also recorded his fifth Test hundred in just 12 innings as captain, with only Alastair Cook (nine innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (10 innings) reaching the milestone faster.
Five Test Hundreds In A Calendar Year By An Indian Captain
Virat Kohli – 2017
Virat Kohli – 2018
Shubman Gill – 2025
At just 26, Gill now holds the record for the most centuries by an Indian in World Test Championship history. His sparkling hundred against West Indies in Delhi is his 10th WTC ton, surpassing Rohit Sharma, who retired earlier this year with nine centuries.
Most Centuries For India In WTC history
Shubman Gill - 10
Rohit Sharma - 9
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7
Gill’s 100 in Delhi also marks his highest individual score in home Tests, surpassing his previous best of 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad in 2023.
Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed on a double ton after a disastrous mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill early on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi.
Having added just two runs to his overnight 173, Jaiswal set off for a quick single that wasn’t there, while Gill stayed rooted, leading to a run-out that cut short the young opener’s superb innings and left the crowd stunned.
After this, Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s partnership powered India to 427 for four at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test. Reddy played a brisk knock of 43 before falling short of a well-deserved half-century, after which Dhruv Jurel joined the skipper at the crease.