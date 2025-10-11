IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

Shubman Gill lights up Arun Jaitley Stadium on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies with a masterful century, breaks records, and joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in elite captaincy club

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shubman Gill Century Stats
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill smashed a fluent century against West Indies, guiding India to 427/4 at lunch on Day 2

  • It was his 10th Test hundred overall and fifth in just 12 innings as captain

  • With this knock, Gill surpassed Rohit Sharma’s record and joined Virat Kohli in the elite list of Indian captains with five Test hundreds in a calendar year

Skipper Shubman Gill scored his 10th Test century on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With this milestone, Gill smashed multiple records and firmly etched his name into the annals of Test cricket. Check out the stats here.

With this century, Shubman Gill entered the elite list of Indian captains to score five Test hundreds in a calendar year, equaling Virat Kohli’s achievements in 2017 and 2018.

He also recorded his fifth Test hundred in just 12 innings as captain, with only Alastair Cook (nine innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (10 innings) reaching the milestone faster.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score

Five Test Hundreds In A Calendar Year By An Indian Captain

  • Virat Kohli – 2017

  • Virat Kohli – 2018

  • Shubman Gill – 2025

At just 26, Gill now holds the record for the most centuries by an Indian in World Test Championship history. His sparkling hundred against West Indies in Delhi is his 10th WTC ton, surpassing Rohit Sharma, who retired earlier this year with nine centuries.

Related Content
Related Content

Most Centuries For India In WTC history

  • Shubman Gill - 10

  • Rohit Sharma - 9

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7

Gill’s 100 in Delhi also marks his highest individual score in home Tests, surpassing his previous best of 128 against Australia in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal missed on a double ton after a disastrous mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill early on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in Delhi.

Having added just two runs to his overnight 173, Jaiswal set off for a quick single that wasn’t there, while Gill stayed rooted, leading to a run-out that cut short the young opener’s superb innings and left the crowd stunned.

After this, Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s partnership powered India to 427 for four at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test. Reddy played a brisk knock of 43 before falling short of a well-deserved half-century, after which Dhruv Jurel joined the skipper at the crease.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja Breaks Opening Stand; WI 21/1 (7.2)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Cloud Hangs Over Colombo

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  5. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Search: The Naina Murder Case Review | A Faithful Adaptation That Forgets What Made The Original Haunting

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps