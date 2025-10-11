India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Mammoth Double Ton

India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Get live updates and scores from the IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2, with India batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Stay tuned as India look to build on their strong start and put pressure on the West Indies attack

India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 Updates
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring 150 runs on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. AP
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies on Saturday, 11 October, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India ended Day 1 in total control at 318 for 2, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 and debutant Sai Sudharsan’s fluent 87. The pair’s 193-run stand set the tone after KL Rahul’s 38, with Jomel Warrican taking both wickets. Shubman Gill (20*) held firm at stumps as India look to post a massive total on a slow, turning surface. Get IND vs WI live updates right here.
India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Streaming Info

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Good Morning!

Hello and welcome back! It’s time for another cracking day of Test cricket, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2, coming to you live from the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India are in the driver’s seat after a dominant opening day, and the question now is just how big they’ll go from here.

Grab your breakfast, settle in, and stay tuned, we’ve got every run, wicket, and moment covered right through the day.

