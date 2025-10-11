India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Streaming Info
The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Good Morning!
Hello and welcome back! It’s time for another cracking day of Test cricket, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2, coming to you live from the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India are in the driver’s seat after a dominant opening day, and the question now is just how big they’ll go from here.
Grab your breakfast, settle in, and stay tuned, we’ve got every run, wicket, and moment covered right through the day.