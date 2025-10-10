IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss Coming Up In Delhi; Will India Change Playing XI?

IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Weather Forecast
Though Delhi witnessed some rain in the lead-up to the match, the skies are expected to be sunny today, with next to no chance of downpour. The probability of precipitation is zero percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 29 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with hazy sun. Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather:
IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Key Player Battles
After a low score in the first Test, Sai Sudharsan will be looking for a big innings to seal his place at the one down spot in the Test team. Meanwhile, if West Indies want to bat long, they will heavily depend on the doggedness of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Windies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. As the two teams gear up for the second Test, check out the three key player battles that could make the game competitive.
IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach
IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball will be bowled at 9:30am IST, with the toss scheduled for 9am. The second India vs West Indies Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in the country.
IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Good Morning!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Friday morning. The cricket caravan moves to Delhi, which is experiencing cool October days, for the second Test. Watch this space for pre-match updates ahead of the toss, and then live updates on the opening day of the India vs West Indies clash.