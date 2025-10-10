IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss Coming Up In Delhi; Will India Change Playing XI?

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: After the comprehensive loss in Ahmedabad, the Roston Chase-led Windies would be desperate for a strong start to the Delhi encounter. Follow the latest cricket updates from the IND vs WI match

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1
IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day (Friday, October 10, 2025) of the second and final India vs West Indies Test in Delhi. After a thoroughly one-sided innings defeat for Roston Chase's men in Ahmedabad, even many Indian fans would be hoping for the Windies to pull up their socks somewhat and avoid an abject surrender. But it would not be easy against this near-full-strength home team, which is only missing Rishabh Pant's services. Shubman Gill and Co checked most boxes in the opener and would look to produce another clinical performance that not only takes them to a clean sweep but also hands them vital ICC World Test Championship points. Also under the scanner will be the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) pitch and weather conditions, with rain in the lead-up to the match. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the 2nd IND vs WI Test.
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Weather Forecast

Though Delhi witnessed some rain in the lead-up to the match, the skies are expected to be sunny today, with next to no chance of downpour. The probability of precipitation is zero percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 29 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with hazy sun. Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather:

Courtesy: AccuWeather

IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Key Player Battles

After a low score in the first Test, Sai Sudharsan will be looking for a big innings to seal his place at the one down spot in the Test team. Meanwhile, if West Indies want to bat long, they will heavily depend on the doggedness of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Windies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. As the two teams gear up for the second Test, check out the three key player battles that could make the game competitive.

IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach

IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 9:30am IST, with the toss scheduled for 9am. The second India vs West Indies Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in the country.

IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Friday morning. The cricket caravan moves to Delhi, which is experiencing cool October days, for the second Test. Watch this space for pre-match updates ahead of the toss, and then live updates on the opening day of the India vs West Indies clash.

