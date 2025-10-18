Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga 2025-26: ‘Der Klassiker’ Set For A Blockbuster

Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, Munich, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with kick-off at 10:00 p.m. X/FCBayernEN

Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, the first ‘Der Klassiker’ of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. All eyes are on the Allianz Arena tonight, Saturday, October 18, as league leaders Bayern host their fiercest rivals Dortmund in a top-of-the-table clash that could shape the early title race. Vincent Kompany’s Bayern have been in irresistible form this campaign, while Niko Kovač’s Dortmund arrive determined to end the champions’ unbeaten start. Expect end-to-end action, star quality, and fierce intensity as German football’s biggest fixture unfolds in Munich. Stay tuned for all live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES