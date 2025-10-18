Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Ronaldo-Led League Leaders Eye Fifth Straight Win

Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al Nassr host Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with kick-off at 11:30 p.m. IST. Catch all live updates of the match here

N
Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26:
Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al Nassr host Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with kick-off at 11:30 p.m. IST. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, taking place today, Saturday, October 18, at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, with kick-off set for 11:30 p.m. IST. The home side, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, have been flawless in their start to the season with four wins in four matches and sit firmly atop the table. Their new signing Joao Felix has added flair and creativity to an already potent attack. Winless Al Fateh, meanwhile, are battling in the relegation zone and will hope to find some stability under pressure in Riyadh. Expect Al Nassr to dominate possession as they aim to extend their perfect start in front of their home fans. Stay tuned for all live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live streaming info

The Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, taking place today, Saturday, October 18, at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, with kick-off set for 11:30 p.m.

Stay tuned for all live updates here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs NZ, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Highlights: Big Blow For Pakistan As Their Match Against New Zealand Called Off

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Highlights, 1st ODI: BAN Beat WI By 74 Runs, Rishad Hossain Shines With Six-Wicket Haul

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 4 Updates: MUM Beat J&K, BEN Beat UTK, DEL-HYD And KEL-MAH Drawn

  4. When Conflict Silences Talent: Deaths Of Afghan Cricketers And Global Toll On Sport

  5. PAK Vs AFG: PCB Confirms T20I Tri-Series In Lahore Despite Afghanistan Pullout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Who Is Unnikrishnan Potti, Accused In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Entertainment News

  1. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  2. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  3. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  4. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  5. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  2. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  3. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  4. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike