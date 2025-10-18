Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Ronaldo-Led League Leaders Eye Fifth Straight Win

Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al Nassr host Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with kick-off at 11:30 p.m. IST. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, taking place today, Saturday, October 18, at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, with kick-off set for 11:30 p.m. IST. The home side, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, have been flawless in their start to the season with four wins in four matches and sit firmly atop the table. Their new signing Joao Felix has added flair and creativity to an already potent attack. Winless Al Fateh, meanwhile, are battling in the relegation zone and will hope to find some stability under pressure in Riyadh. Expect Al Nassr to dominate possession as they aim to extend their perfect start in front of their home fans. Stay tuned for all live updates here.

18 Oct 2025, 10:13:15 pm IST Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live streaming info The Al Nassr Vs Al Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.