Roma Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Lautaro And Soule Headline High-Stakes Showdown In Rome

Roma Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Roma host Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on Sunday, October 19, 2025, with kick-off at 12:15 a.m. IST. Catch all live updates of the ROM vs INT match here

Roma Vs Inter Milan in Serie A 2025-26, taking place tonight, Sunday, October 19, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with kick-off set for 12:15 a.m. File photo
Roma Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Roma Vs Inter Milan in Serie A 2025-26, taking place tonight, Sunday, October 19, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with kick-off set for 12:15 a.m. IST. The spotlight is on the Argentine duel between Lautaro Martinez and Matias Soule as both sides chase momentum in a tightly packed title race. Inter, led by Cristian Chivu, are in pursuit of their sixth straight win of the season, while Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma will look to defend their impressive home record and climb to the summit. Expect a fiery and tactical battle between Italy’s most in-form sides under the lights in Rome. Stay tuned for all live updates here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Roma Vs Inter Milan in Serie A 2025-26, taking place tonight, Sunday, October 19, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with kick-off set for 12:15 a.m. IST.

