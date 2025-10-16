Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Blues Hunt First European Win At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea chase their first European win as Paris FC look to spark their campaign at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26:
Chelsea chase their first European win as Paris FC look to spark their campaign at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, coming to you from Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with kickoff set for 12:30 am IST. Both sides are eager to claim their first victory in this season’s competition. Chelsea enter the contest fresh off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Women’s Super League, but will be determined to improve on their 1-1 draw against Twente in their group opener. Paris FC, meanwhile, aim to find momentum and make a statement on the road. Stay tuned for all live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26:

Less than 100 seconds in the game and Esmee Brugts has already put Barcelona ahead.

Catch all live updates from the Roma Vs Barcelona match here.

Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Other fixtures

In the other fixtures before this match, Lyon beat St. Polten 3-0, Wolsfburg won with a late winner 2-1 against Valerenga.

At the same time Barcelona face Roma.

It's KICK-OFF!

Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

The UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, coming to you from Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with kickoff set for 12:30 am IST.

