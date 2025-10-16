Chelsea Vs Paris FC Live Score, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26:
Less than 100 seconds in the game and Esmee Brugts has already put Barcelona ahead.
In the other fixtures before this match, Lyon beat St. Polten 3-0, Wolsfburg won with a late winner 2-1 against Valerenga.
At the same time Barcelona face Roma.
It's KICK-OFF!
The UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, coming to you from Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with kickoff set for 12:30 am IST.