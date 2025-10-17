Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, Bundesliga 2025-26: Where To Watch 'Der Klassiker' On TV And Online?

League leaders FC Bayern Munich take on rivals, Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga 2025-2026 clash on Saturday, October 18. Here's live streaming info, head-to-head, venue and other details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
DFB-Pokal German football cup Ulm vs Bayern Munich_2
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane will eye another power-packed peformance. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern take on Dortmund in the season's first Der Klassiker

  • The two teams are currently placed in the top two spot in the league table

  • Bayern are yet to drop points and have won all of their six games

Bundesliga 2025-26 action returns with an absolute mouth-watering contest as Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, October 18 at the Allianz Arena. The two teams are currently placed in the top two spot in the league table and are yet to be defeated.

Dortmund have won four of their six matches and sitting second in the Bundesliga points table whereas Bayern are yet to drop points and have won all of their six games.

Speaking of goals, Harry Kane will be eyeing another powerful performance against their rivals as Dortmund face a colossal effort to down their title rivals at Allianz Arena.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Munich, Germany

  • Stadium: Allianz Arena

  • Date: Saturday, October 18

  • Kick-off Time: 10:00 p.m. IST

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26: Head-to-head

  • Total Matches: 62

  • Bayern Munich won: 32

  • Borussia Dortmund won: 16

  • Draws: 14

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be played at Allianz Arena on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 10pm IST.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and available for streaming on the Sony LIV platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports, BBC, Amazon.

Published At:
