Bundesliga Matchday 14 Preview: Dortmund Seek Stability After Schlotterbeck Outburst Ahead of Freiburg Clash

Borussia Dortmund’s preparations for Freiburg overshadowed by Schlotterbeck’s midweek outburst
Bayern host bottom-placed Mainz as favourites, while Leipzig face a hostile environment at Union Berlin
Leverkusen welcome Cologne in the Rhine derby, with local rivalry adding edge
Borussia Dortmund enter Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14 under scrutiny as they prepare to host Freiburg on Sunday, with internal tensions overshadowing their build-up.
Defender Nico Schlotterbeck ignited controversy midweek after publicly criticising teammates following the club’s 2-2 draw at Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.
The centre-back’s comments have reopened the long-running debate about Dortmund’s mentality and consistency – issues that now dominate the narrative heading into a crucial league fixture.
Schlotterbeck accused substitutes Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi of “losing every ball” and chastised the wider squad for “playing extremely carelessly”. He suggested several players were “playing a bit of their own game”, arguing that Dortmund again failed to close out a match they were firmly in control of.
“Killing the game is a matter of quality,” he said, pointing to the late equaliser that stemmed from a poorly defended throw-in.
His remarks, coupled with stern assessments from sporting director Sebastian Kehl and coach Niko Kovac, have intensified questions about dressing-room dynamics and Schlotterbeck’s long-term future at the club. Against Freiburg, Dortmund must put the turbulence aside and deliver a steadier, more authoritative performance.
Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14: Key Fixtures
Runaway leaders Bayern Munich welcome Mainz on Sunday, and the outlook is bleak for the bottom-placed visitors. Mainz have not won in the Bundesliga since September and suffered another defeat last weekend under interim manager Benjamin Hoffmann. Bayern, who have dropped points only once this season, are overwhelming favourites to maintain their commanding lead.
Second-placed RB Leipzig open the matchday on Friday away to Union Berlin, where the atmosphere is expected to be charged. Union’s supporters have a long-standing resentment toward Leipzig’s ownership structure, and renewed protests are anticipated. The match carries added weight as Leipzig look to keep pace with Bayern at the top.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen host local rivals Cologne in Saturday’s Rhine derby, a fixture that always delivers intensity regardless of league position.
Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14: Key Players
Bayern’s Harry Kane continues to set the Bundesliga alight. After scoring a hat-trick off the bench against Stuttgart, he now has 17 goals in 13 league matches and remains a frontrunner in the Golden Boot race.
Another Bayern breakout story is 17-year-old Lennart Karl, who netted a superb goal in the club’s 3-1 Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon. His emergence offers further attacking depth at a critical stage of the season.
At Leipzig, Yan Diomande – just 19 years and 22 days old – scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt, making him the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history to achieve the feat. Only Frankfurt’s Walter Bechtold was younger when he did so in 1965.
Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14: Injuries
Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick is a doubt for the derby after suffering an ankle injury in Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Newcastle.
Dortmund also face potential absences, with Waldemar Anton and Aaron Anselmino both forced off during the match at Bodo/Glimt.
There was positive news for Bayern, however, as Alphonso Davies made a long-awaited return in Tuesday’s win over Sporting, marking his first appearance in nine months following a severe knee injury.
(With AP Inputs)