Bundesliga Matchday 14 Preview: Dortmund Seek Stability After Schlotterbeck Outburst Ahead of Freiburg Clash

Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14 arrives under heavy scrutiny for Borussia Dortmund after Nico Schlotterbeck’s public criticism, while Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen enter the weekend looking to consolidate their positions in a pivotal round

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14 preview Borussia Dortmund Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham reacts after the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Bodo/Glimt on December 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bernd Thissen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Borussia Dortmund’s preparations for Freiburg overshadowed by Schlotterbeck’s midweek outburst

  • Bayern host bottom-placed Mainz as favourites, while Leipzig face a hostile environment at Union Berlin

  • Leverkusen welcome Cologne in the Rhine derby, with local rivalry adding edge

Borussia Dortmund enter Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14 under scrutiny as they prepare to host Freiburg on Sunday, with internal tensions overshadowing their build-up.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck ignited controversy midweek after publicly criticising teammates following the club’s 2-2 draw at Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.

The centre-back’s comments have reopened the long-running debate about Dortmund’s mentality and consistency – issues that now dominate the narrative heading into a crucial league fixture.

Schlotterbeck accused substitutes Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi of “losing every ball” and chastised the wider squad for “playing extremely carelessly”. He suggested several players were “playing a bit of their own game”, arguing that Dortmund again failed to close out a match they were firmly in control of.

“Killing the game is a matter of quality,” he said, pointing to the late equaliser that stemmed from a poorly defended throw-in.

His remarks, coupled with stern assessments from sporting director Sebastian Kehl and coach Niko Kovac, have intensified questions about dressing-room dynamics and Schlotterbeck’s long-term future at the club. Against Freiburg, Dortmund must put the turbulence aside and deliver a steadier, more authoritative performance.

Related Content
Related Content

Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14: Key Fixtures

Runaway leaders Bayern Munich welcome Mainz on Sunday, and the outlook is bleak for the bottom-placed visitors. Mainz have not won in the Bundesliga since September and suffered another defeat last weekend under interim manager Benjamin Hoffmann. Bayern, who have dropped points only once this season, are overwhelming favourites to maintain their commanding lead.

Second-placed RB Leipzig open the matchday on Friday away to Union Berlin, where the atmosphere is expected to be charged. Union’s supporters have a long-standing resentment toward Leipzig’s ownership structure, and renewed protests are anticipated. The match carries added weight as Leipzig look to keep pace with Bayern at the top.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen host local rivals Cologne in Saturday’s Rhine derby, a fixture that always delivers intensity regardless of league position.

Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14: Key Players

Bayern’s Harry Kane continues to set the Bundesliga alight. After scoring a hat-trick off the bench against Stuttgart, he now has 17 goals in 13 league matches and remains a frontrunner in the Golden Boot race.

Another Bayern breakout story is 17-year-old Lennart Karl, who netted a superb goal in the club’s 3-1 Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon. His emergence offers further attacking depth at a critical stage of the season.

At Leipzig, Yan Diomande – just 19 years and 22 days old – scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt, making him the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history to achieve the feat. Only Frankfurt’s Walter Bechtold was younger when he did so in 1965.

Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 14: Injuries

Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick is a doubt for the derby after suffering an ankle injury in Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Newcastle.

Dortmund also face potential absences, with Waldemar Anton and Aaron Anselmino both forced off during the match at Bodo/Glimt.

There was positive news for Bayern, however, as Alphonso Davies made a long-awaited return in Tuesday’s win over Sporting, marking his first appearance in nine months following a severe knee injury.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Proteas Become Most Successful Team Against Men In Blue - Check Details

  2. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  3. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Super League Format Explained - Check Groups And Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. Kerala Local Body Elections Phase Two Records Early Turnout Across Seven Districts

  4. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

  5. Who Is A Comrade?

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Netanyahu, Modi Speak; Leaders to Meet ‘Very Soon’

  2. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  3. Myanmar Junta Air Strike On Rakhine Hospital Leaves 31 Dead

  4. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms