Bayern Munich Vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Karl Leads Bavarians To 3-1 Win

Bayern Munich beat Sporting CP 3-1, coming from behind to win
Teenager Lennart Karl scored for the third straight Champions League game, putting Bayern ahead in the 69th minute
Early offside drama, key saves from Neuer and Rui Silva, and Jonathan Tah sealed the victory
Lennart Karl scored for the third Champions League game in a row as Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Sporting CP 3-1 on Tuesday.
Having found the back of the net against Club Brugge and Arsenal, the talented teenager netted in the 69th minute to put Bayern ahead before Jonathan Tah sealed the victory.
Bayern thought they had taken an early lead when Karl curled home in the fifth minute, but his strike was ruled out for an offside against Serge Gnabry in the build-up.
Vincent Kompany's team continued to turn the screw in search of the opening goal, with Rui Silva's sprawling save denying Gnabry's effort from the left-hand side shortly after.
But Sporting kept Manuel Neuer on his toes at the other end when Tah slid Ousmane Diomande's cross towards his own net, forcing a reflex stop from Bayern's captain.
The pace of the match quickly continued as Harry Kane struck the base of the post seven minutes before half-time, but the visitors were able to withstand their opponents' flurry.
And just nine minutes after the restart, Allianz Arena was stunned into silence when Joshua Kimmich turned Joao Simoes' delivery beyond Neuer's dive from six yards out.
However, Sporting's joy was short-lived as an unmarked Gnabry volleyed Michael Olise's corner to the back post past Silva in the 65th minute to restore parity in the contest.
Bayern's comeback was then complete in double-quick time, with Karl brilliantly collecting Konrad Laimer's ball into the box before finishing past Silva at his near post.
Tah added further gloss to the scoreline 13 minutes from time, with Kimmich's cross headed back across goal by Gnabry for the defender to finish first time into the net.
Data Debrief: Karl comes up clutch to make Champions League history
Bayern were left battered and bruised after losing away to Arsenal in their last European encounter, but they got themselves back on track for a top-eight finish here thanks to their teenage star.
Indeed, aged 17 years and 290 days, Karl became the youngest player in the competition's history (since 1992-93) to score in three consecutive appearances, and he more than made his mark on Europe's biggest stage once again.
The Bayern youngster ended the contest with a team-high total number of shots (five), while only Olise created more chances (five to three), had more successful dribbles (six to three) and won more duels (10 to six) than Karl.
The Bundesliga giants also continued their impressive home record at this stage of the Champions League. They are now unbeaten in their last 37 matches at Allianz Arena (W35 D2) since a defeat to Manchester City in December 2013.
And they were worthy of their win here, despite going a goal behind. Kompany's team ended the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.16 from their 23 shots to Sporting's 0.28 from their four attempts, none of which were on target.