Bayern Munich Vs Sporting CP LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Kane Leads Bavarians Against Lions At Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAY vs SCP, Matchday 6 fixture at Allianz Arena on December 9, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP Live Score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 6
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart on December 6, 2025. | Photo: dpa/Tom Weller via AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Bayern Munich and Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Bayern, under Vincent Kompany, are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in their last European outing, which saw them slip from top spot in the group. The Bavarians, however, remain formidable at home, unbeaten in their last 36 Champions League matches at the Allianz, and come into this clash fresh from a 5-0 Bundesliga win over Stuttgart where Harry Kane netted a hat-trick. Sporting CP, meanwhile, sit eighth in the standings and face a tough test against the German champions. The Portuguese side drew 1-1 with Benfica in the Primeira Liga last weekend and will need to overcome injuries to key players to stand a chance tonight. Follow the live scores and updates from the Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: SCP Playing XI

Starting XI: Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande, Maximiliano Araujo; Ivan Fresneda, Morten Hjulmand (c), Joao Simoes, Matheus; Geny Catamo, Luis Suarez, Alisson Santos.

Bench: Diego Callai (gk), Joao Virginia (gk), Georgios Vagiannidis, Goncalo Inacio, Ricardo Mangas, Eduardo Felicissmo, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Hidesama Morita, Salvador Blopa, Flavio Goncalves, Fotis Ioannidis, Rodrigo Ribeiro.

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: BAY Playing XI

Starting XI: Manuel Neuer (c); Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane.

Bench: Jonas Urbig (gk), Sven Ulreich (gk), Alphonsho Davies, Hiroki Ito, Min-Jae Kim, Raphael Guerreiro, Leon Goretzka, Tom Bischof, Nicolas Jackson, Widsom Mike.

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP, Matchday 6

  • Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

  • Time: 11:15 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans. This is the start of our live blog for Bayern Munich’s match against Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena. With Bayern aiming to secure automatic qualification and Sporting fighting to stay in contention, this clash promises high stakes under the lights in Munich. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Blow Away Proteas By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: How Hardik Pandya's Return Is Going To Benefit Men In Blue?

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Ruled Out Entirely Due To Aggravated Knee Injury; ECB Name Surrey Pacer As Replacement

  5. India Vs South Africa: Has Shubman Gill Become A 'Far More Rounded Player'? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  2. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  5. IndiGo Tells DGCA Cancellations Were Caused By ‘Compounding Effect’

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  5. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion