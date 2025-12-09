Bayern Munich Vs Sporting CP LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Kane Leads Bavarians Against Lions At Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: SCP Playing XI
Starting XI: Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande, Maximiliano Araujo; Ivan Fresneda, Morten Hjulmand (c), Joao Simoes, Matheus; Geny Catamo, Luis Suarez, Alisson Santos.
Bench: Diego Callai (gk), Joao Virginia (gk), Georgios Vagiannidis, Goncalo Inacio, Ricardo Mangas, Eduardo Felicissmo, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Hidesama Morita, Salvador Blopa, Flavio Goncalves, Fotis Ioannidis, Rodrigo Ribeiro.
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: BAY Playing XI
Starting XI: Manuel Neuer (c); Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane.
Bench: Jonas Urbig (gk), Sven Ulreich (gk), Alphonsho Davies, Hiroki Ito, Min-Jae Kim, Raphael Guerreiro, Leon Goretzka, Tom Bischof, Nicolas Jackson, Widsom Mike.
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP, Matchday 6
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Time: 11:15 PM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD
Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans. This is the start of our live blog for Bayern Munich’s match against Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena. With Bayern aiming to secure automatic qualification and Sporting fighting to stay in contention, this clash promises high stakes under the lights in Munich. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.