Bayern Munich Vs Sporting CP LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Kane Leads Bavarians Against Lions At Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart on December 6, 2025. | Photo: dpa/Tom Weller via AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Bayern Munich and Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Bayern, under Vincent Kompany, are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in their last European outing, which saw them slip from top spot in the group. The Bavarians, however, remain formidable at home, unbeaten in their last 36 Champions League matches at the Allianz, and come into this clash fresh from a 5-0 Bundesliga win over Stuttgart where Harry Kane netted a hat-trick. Sporting CP, meanwhile, sit eighth in the standings and face a tough test against the German champions. The Portuguese side drew 1-1 with Benfica in the Primeira Liga last weekend and will need to overcome injuries to key players to stand a chance tonight. Follow the live scores and updates from the Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP football match right here.

9 Dec 2025, 10:12:13 pm IST Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: SCP Playing XI Starting XI: Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande, Maximiliano Araujo; Ivan Fresneda, Morten Hjulmand (c), Joao Simoes, Matheus; Geny Catamo, Luis Suarez, Alisson Santos. Bench: Diego Callai (gk), Joao Virginia (gk), Georgios Vagiannidis, Goncalo Inacio, Ricardo Mangas, Eduardo Felicissmo, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Hidesama Morita, Salvador Blopa, Flavio Goncalves, Fotis Ioannidis, Rodrigo Ribeiro. 📋 O 𝐗𝐈 𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 dos Leões para o jogo desta noite 🌟 #FCBSCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/toYMK6csQM — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) December 9, 2025

9 Dec 2025, 10:12:13 pm IST Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: BAY Playing XI Starting XI: Manuel Neuer (c); Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane. Bench: Jonas Urbig (gk), Sven Ulreich (gk), Alphonsho Davies, Hiroki Ito, Min-Jae Kim, Raphael Guerreiro, Leon Goretzka, Tom Bischof, Nicolas Jackson, Widsom Mike. View this post on Instagram

9 Dec 2025, 10:03:17 pm IST Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP, Matchday 6

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Time: 11:15 PM IST

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD