Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga: Brandt And Schlotterbeck End Visitors' Unbeaten Streak

Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 2–0 in the Bundesliga as Brandt and Schlotterbeck strike to end Hoffenheim’s unbeaten run, boosting Dortmund’s title bid

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga: Brandt And Schlotterbeck End Visitors Unbeaten Streak
Borussia Dortmund's goalscorer Julian Brandt
  • Borussia Dortmund cruised to a 2–0 win over TSG Hoffenheim as Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck found the net

  • Schlotterbeck’s second-half strike sealed the result and abruptly ended Hoffenheim’s six-match unbeaten run

  • The win lifts Dortmund further up the Bundesliga table, boosting their challenge for a top-four finish

Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck secured Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim to extend their unbeaten streak to six matches in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim were on a run of six games without a loss themselves, but could not come up with a response after the hosts scored either side of the break.

There was little to split the sides in the opening stages, with Wouter Burger going closest with his low, long-range shot, which was comfortably saved by Gregor Kobel.

At the other end, Brandt's shot from the left of the box was pushed away by Oliver Baumann, but the goalkeeper could not keep out his 43rd-minute effort at the second time of asking, as the German guided home Yan Couto's low delivery.

Daniel Svensson's header was parried away shortly after the break, but Schlotterbeck got the insurance goal on the hour mark when he turned past Baumann from a corner despite losing his footing.

Hoffenheim struggled to impose themselves on the game throughout, and Dortmund almost added late gloss to the scoreline when Serhou Guirassy rattled the crossbar despite having only Baumann to beat.

Data Debrief: Brandt marks landmark in style

Though the scoreline does not suggest it, there was little to split the teams as Dortmund created 1.26 expected goals (xG) from eight shots to Hoffenheim's 1.22 from 11 attempts.

But Brandt was one of the difference makers on Sunday as he scored the opener in his 200th Bundesliga appearance for the club. He struck both of his shots on target, contributing 0.79 xG to Dortmund's overall total.

The Black Yellow are now unbeaten in their last 10 Bundesliga home games (W8 D2), having won only one of their previous seven such matches (W1 D3 L3).

Baumann, however, made a bit of unwanted history. He lost his 190th Bundesliga match, equalling Eike Immel's negative record as the goalkeeper with the most defeats in the competition.

Tags

