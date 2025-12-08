Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga: BVB Cement Third Place With Breezy Win
Borussia Dortmund cemented third place in the Bundesliga with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday (December 8, 2025). Julian Brandt set the home side on its way shortly before halftime. Nico Schlotterbeck doubled Dortmund’s lead with a fierce shot that swerved into the bottom corner in the 60th minute. Dortmund moved back to a point behind second-placed Leipzig, who demolished Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 on Saturday. League leaders Bayern Munich, who thrashed Stuttgart 5-0 on Saturday, have an eight-point advantage over Leipzig.
