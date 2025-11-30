Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: BVB Hold Hosts Off For Victory
Borussia Dortmund scored goals in each half and survived a late Bayer Leverkusen comeback attempt to win 2-1 on Saturday and leapfrog the hosts into third place in the Bundesliga. Argentina youth international Aaron Anselmino headed home a Daniel Svensson free kick after 41 minutes to put Dortmund, who thrashed Villarreal 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, in front before Karim Adeyemi headed in Fabio Silva's cross in the 65th. Leverkusen, 2-0 winners at Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, pulled a goal back through substitute Christian Kofane in the 83rd after Jonas Hofmann and Ernest Poku had rattled the crossbar.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE