Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: BVB Hold Hosts Off For Victory

Borussia Dortmund scored goals in each half and survived a late Bayer Leverkusen comeback attempt to win 2-1 on Saturday and leapfrog the hosts into third place in the Bundesliga. Argentina youth international Aaron Anselmino headed home a Daniel Svensson free kick after 41 minutes to put Dortmund, who thrashed Villarreal 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, in front before Karim Adeyemi headed in Fabio Silva's cross in the 65th. Leverkusen, 2-0 winners at Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, pulled a goal back through substitute Christian Kofane in the 83rd after Jonas Hofmann and Ernest Poku had rattled the crossbar.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match-Loïc Badé
Bayer's Loïc Badé, center left, and Borussia's Nico Schlotterbeck fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
1/6
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match-Jonas Hofmann
Bayer's Jonas Hofmann, and Borussia's Nico Schlotterbeck fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match-
Bayer's Malik Tillman, center, and Borussia's Serhou Guirassy fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match-Robert Andrich
Bayer's Robert Andrich, right, and Borussia's Serhou Guirassy fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match-Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer's Edmond Tapsoba, right, and Borussia's Karim Adeyemi fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match-Loïc Badé
Bayer's Loïc Badé, right, and Borussia's Felix Nmecha fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match-Ibrahim Maza
Bayer's Ibrahim Maza and Borussia's Karim Adeyemi, left, fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: 'RoKo' Delight Ranchi Crowd As SA Struggle; IND 153/1 (20 Overs)

  2. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  4. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  5. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Kidambi Eyes Victory Against Gunawan

  2. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  3. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  4. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  5. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  3. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  2. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  3. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution