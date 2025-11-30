Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Adeyemi Strikes To Help Leapfrog Hjulmand's Side

Christian Kofane scored late for Bayer Leverkusen, but in vain
Headers from Aaron Anselmino and Karim Adeyemi made difference
Borussia Dortmund have now gone five Bundesliga games without tasting defeat
Borussia Dortmund ensured a return to winning ways in the Bundesliga as they downed Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 at BayArena to move above their opponents in the standings.
Two headers from Aaron Anselmino and Karim Adeyemi did the damage for Niko Kovac's team, who have now gone five league games without tasting defeat in the top-flight.
Ernest Poku should have given Leverkusen the lead in the 10th minute after he cut onto his right foot inside the box, but he smashed his strike from close range over Gregor Kobel's goal.
The game looked to be heading into the break at 0-0, but Anselmino managed to climb highest to get on the end of a cross from Daniel Svensson, with Mark Flekken only able to tip the header onto the post.
Malik Tillman was then unable to guide his effort on target after half-time before Serhou Guirassy saw a point-blank shot saved by Flekken, but Adeyemi did double Dortmund's advantage as he powered a header from Fabio Silva's delivery in at the near post.
Jonas Hofmann and Poku both hit the crossbar either side of Julian Brandt's miss while one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Christian Kofane was able to halve the deficit with seven minutes to go as he got in front of Nico Schlotterbeck to guide Ibrahim Maza's pass into the bottom-right corner.
However, Dortmund managed to hold on for the win after drawing their previous two games in the competition.
Data Debrief: Three in a row for Adeyemi
Both sides managed to register four shots on target in what was a game of close margins. Dortmund produced 1.02 expected goals (xG) from seven shots to Leverkusen 0.93 from 14 attempts.
Adeyemi has now scored in each of his last three games in all competitions for Dortmund, and increased his league tally to four this season. He scored with his only shot in the match, while he also won three of his seven duels.
Leverkusen, meanwhile, have won just three of their last 19 home games in the league against Dortmund (D5 L11), with their most recent victory coming in January 2021 (2-1).