Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Adeyemi Strikes To Help Leapfrog Hjulmand's Side

Bayer Leverkusen have won just three of their last 19 home games in the German league against Borussia Dortmund (D5 L11), with their most recent victory coming in January 2021

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karim Adeyemi scored for Dortmund against Leverkusen
Karim Adeyemi scored for Dortmund against Leverkusen
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Christian Kofane scored late for Bayer Leverkusen, but in vain

  • Headers from Aaron Anselmino and Karim Adeyemi made difference

  • Borussia Dortmund have now gone five Bundesliga games without tasting defeat

Borussia Dortmund ensured a return to winning ways in the Bundesliga as they downed Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 at BayArena to move above their opponents in the standings. 

Two headers from Aaron Anselmino and Karim Adeyemi did the damage for Niko Kovac's team, who have now gone five league games without tasting defeat in the top-flight. 

Ernest Poku should have given Leverkusen the lead in the 10th minute after he cut onto his right foot inside the box, but he smashed his strike from close range over Gregor Kobel's goal.

The game looked to be heading into the break at 0-0, but Anselmino managed to climb highest to get on the end of a cross from Daniel Svensson, with Mark Flekken only able to tip the header onto the post.

Malik Tillman was then unable to guide his effort on target after half-time before Serhou Guirassy saw a point-blank shot saved by Flekken, but Adeyemi did double Dortmund's advantage as he powered a header from Fabio Silva's delivery in at the near post.

Jonas Hofmann and Poku both hit the crossbar either side of Julian Brandt's miss while one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Christian Kofane was able to halve the deficit with seven minutes to go as he got in front of Nico Schlotterbeck to guide Ibrahim Maza's pass into the bottom-right corner.

Related Content
Related Content

However, Dortmund managed to hold on for the win after drawing their previous two games in the competition.

Data Debrief: Three in a row for Adeyemi

Both sides managed to register four shots on target in what was a game of close margins. Dortmund produced 1.02 expected goals (xG) from seven shots to Leverkusen 0.93 from 14 attempts.

Adeyemi has now scored in each of his last three games in all competitions for Dortmund, and increased his league tally to four this season. He scored with his only shot in the match, while he also won three of his seven duels.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have won just three of their last 19 home games in the league against Dortmund (D5 L11), with their most recent victory coming in January 2021 (2-1). 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  3. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

  4. India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

  5. Harbhajan Singh Slams India’s Test Strategy, Says Team Lacks A Specialist Off-Spinner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Bengaluru Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Rain, and Poor Air Quality Today

  3. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  4. Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea To Ban Female Genital Mutilation

  5. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  2. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  3. 'Every Bullet That Kills My People Is American': Says Palestinian Journalist On Solidarity Day

  4. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution