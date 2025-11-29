Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Clash Of German Heavyweights Kicks Off

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Dortmund blanked Villarreal 4-0 in the Champions League. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the Bundesliga 2025-26, matchday 12 clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany on Saturday (November 29, 2025). The German heavyweights face off in what is easily the biggest game of the league this weekend, with both teams winning in the Champions League days prior. Leverkusen beat Manchester City 2-0 to crown a red-hot run, while Dortmund blanked Villarreal 4-0 to overcome a three-match winless period. Bayern Munich are comfortably on top of the Bundesliga standings with 34 points, and the two competitors would aim to cut the gap tonight. Track the live football scores and updates from the German league match.

29 Nov 2025, 11:09:11 pm IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Starting XIs Here's a quick look at the line-ups: 🚨 STARTING XI VS LEVERKUSEN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jQgK0xTeJL — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 29, 2025 Your Werkself XI for today! 💪⚽️#B04BVB pic.twitter.com/v82n6Q1hSL — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) November 29, 2025

29 Nov 2025, 11:04:29 pm IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at the Bay Arena. Leverkusen kicking from left to right and Dortmund the other way in the first half.

29 Nov 2025, 10:58:09 pm IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off around 11pm IST. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.