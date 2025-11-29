Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Clash Of German Heavyweights Kicks Off

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Bayern Munich are comfortably on top of the Bundesliga standings with 34 points, and the two competitors would aim to cut the gap tonight. Catch all the action from the 2025-26, matchday 12 fixture in the German league

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score German Bundesliga 2025-26 matchday 12 updates
Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Dortmund blanked Villarreal 4-0 in the Champions League. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the Bundesliga 2025-26, matchday 12 clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany on Saturday (November 29, 2025). The German heavyweights face off in what is easily the biggest game of the league this weekend, with both teams winning in the Champions League days prior. Leverkusen beat Manchester City 2-0 to crown a red-hot run, while Dortmund blanked Villarreal 4-0 to overcome a three-match winless period. Bayern Munich are comfortably on top of the Bundesliga standings with 34 points, and the two competitors would aim to cut the gap tonight. Track the live football scores and updates from the German league match.
LIVE UPDATES

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Starting XIs

Here's a quick look at the line-ups:

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway at the Bay Arena. Leverkusen kicking from left to right and Dortmund the other way in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off around 11pm IST. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score, Bundesliga: Greetings!

A very warm welcome to all our readers. We are back with another Saturday night football blog and this time it's delectable German league action, featuring the titans Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

