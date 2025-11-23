Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Undav Hat-Trick Snatches Draw Amid Late Drama

Borussia Dortmund headed into half-time with a 2-0 lead
Karim Adeyemi appeared to have won it for Dortmund in 89th minute
Deniz Undav completed his treble in the 91st minute to secure dramatic 3-3 draw for Stuttgart
Deniz Undav inspired Stuttgart as his hat-trick secured a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Bundesliga clash at Signal Iduna Park.
The Stuttgart forward completed his treble in the 91st minute, dragging the visitors level after substitute Karim Adeyemi thought he had won it for Dortmund with a strike just two minutes earlier.
Niko Kovac would have earlier expected his side to run out as winners, regardless of Adeyemi's late finish, given Dortmund headed into half-time with a 2-0 lead.
Emre Can opened the scoring from the penalty spot just past the half-hour mark, following soon-to-be hero Undav's push on centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck.
Maximilian Beier then doubled the hosts' advantage soon after, pouncing from close range, but Stuttgart came out firing following the interval.
Bilal El Khannouss teed up Undav's first goal just two minutes into the second half, before the former Brighton striker brought his side level following neat work from Maximilian Mittelstadt.
A hammer blow from Adeyemi seemed set to ruin Stuttgart's comeback, only for Undav to pop up late on and snatch a draw in thrilling fashion.
Data Debrief: Captain fantastic leads the way
Undav has now scored at least twice in two consecutive Bundesliga matches for the first time in his career, though he may have always fancied his chances here.
The Stuttgart captain has scored six times against Dortmund in the league, more than he has managed against any other Bundesliga opponent.
His three strikes came from an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.9, however, showing how deadly the Germany international was in front of Dortmund's goal.
Kovac may feel hard done by with that in mind, considering Dortmund accumulated 2.91 xG to Stuttgart's 1.48.