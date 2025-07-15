Stuttgart 0-0 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga: Undav Denied By Offside Call As Hosts Fail To Break Into Bundesliga Top Four

Stuttgart were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home
Stuttgart missed the chance to break into the Bundesliga’s top four as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Hoffenheim at MHPArena.
Despite creating the better opportunities, Sebastian Hoeness' side, who saw a Deniz Undav goal ruled out late on, were unable to find a decisive breakthrough, leaving them sixth in the table heading into the winter break, one point behind fourth-placed Hoffenheim, who could be surpassed by Bayer Leverkusen later on Saturday.
The hosts nearly took the lead as both Nikolas Nartey and Tiago Tomas had attempts blocked, the latter denied by a sharp reflex save from Oliver Baumann.
Stuttgart’s profligacy in the final third continued when Jeff Chabot headed narrowly wide of the right-hand post off Angelo Stiller’s set-piece on the stroke of half-time.
Hoffenheim put up a spirited defensive performance after the break as Stuttgart failed to make the most of their chances.
Atakan Karazor headed wide in the 70th minute before Undav failed to direct Jamie Leweling’s centre on target three minutes later.
Undav thought he had snatched a dramatic winner deep in stoppage time, rising highest to nod home from Chris Fuhrich’s delivery, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.
Data Debrief: Stuttgart rue missed opportunities
Stuttgart may well feel they should have got more out of this game. The hosts attempted 10 shots and got three on target, generating an expected goals (xG) value of 1.04.
Hoffenheim, by contrast, only managed one shot on target from their four attempts, producing a paltry xG of just 0.12.
Undav, in particular, will be lamenting that late offside call. His next goal in the league will see him match his tally of nine from last season, but he will have to wait until after the winter break to hit that mark.
On the other hand, Hoffenheim are now unbeaten in their last four away games against Stuttgart in the league.