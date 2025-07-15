Stuttgart 0-0 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga: Undav Denied By Offside Call As Hosts Fail To Break Into Bundesliga Top Four

Stuttgart’s hopes of breaking into the Bundesliga top four were dented after a frustrating goalless draw against Hoffenheim at the MHPArena on Saturday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stuttgart 0-0 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga
Stuttgart midfielder Atakan Karazor.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stuttgart were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home

  • The result denied them a place in the Bundesliga top four

  • Hoffenheim secured a valuable away point at MHPArena

Stuttgart missed the chance to break into the Bundesliga’s top four as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Hoffenheim at MHPArena.

Despite creating the better opportunities, Sebastian Hoeness' side, who saw a Deniz Undav goal ruled out late on, were unable to find a decisive breakthrough, leaving them sixth in the table heading into the winter break, one point behind fourth-placed Hoffenheim, who could be surpassed by Bayer Leverkusen later on Saturday.

The hosts nearly took the lead as both Nikolas Nartey and Tiago Tomas had attempts blocked, the latter denied by a sharp reflex save from Oliver Baumann.

Stuttgart’s profligacy in the final third continued when Jeff Chabot headed narrowly wide of the right-hand post off Angelo Stiller’s set-piece on the stroke of half-time.

Hoffenheim put up a spirited defensive performance after the break as Stuttgart failed to make the most of their chances.

Atakan Karazor headed wide in the 70th minute before Undav failed to direct Jamie Leweling’s centre on target three minutes later.

Undav thought he had snatched a dramatic winner deep in stoppage time, rising highest to nod home from Chris Fuhrich’s delivery, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Stuttgart rue missed opportunities

Stuttgart may well feel they should have got more out of this game. The hosts attempted 10 shots and got three on target, generating an expected goals (xG) value of 1.04.

Hoffenheim, by contrast, only managed one shot on target from their four attempts, producing a paltry xG of just 0.12.

Undav, in particular, will be lamenting that late offside call. His next goal in the league will see him match his tally of nine from last season, but he will have to wait until after the winter break to hit that mark.

On the other hand, Hoffenheim are now unbeaten in their last four away games against Stuttgart in the league.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To Men Who Write Women Off

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Rajdhani Express Hits Elephant Herd in Assam, 8 Killed

  5. Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi as AQI Nears ‘Severe’

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  2. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  3. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm