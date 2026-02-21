MLS 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, World Cup Break, Transfer Updates And More – All You Need To Know

Major League Soccer 2026 begins on Saturday night with LAFC facing Inter Miami
MLS will take a seven-week break from May 25 to July 16 for FIFA World Cup 2026
Find out the schedule, transfer updates, and live streaming details for MLS 2026 below
Major League Soccer 2026 will kick off on Saturday night, as MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, travel to face Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC. This marks the 31st season of MLS, and it is also a unique one in many aspects.
This year, MLS will have a seven-week break from May 25 to July 16 for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. After that, the league will finish in December, marking the last time this calendar-year format is followed before moving to a summer-to-spring schedule from 2027.
Top teams in the league like Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, San Diego FC, Philadelphia Union, and FC Cincinnati will battle it out for the league title. With that in mind, let’s dive into the details for the upcoming Major League Soccer season.
MLS 2026 Schedule
The first match of MLS 2026 will see LAFC host Inter Miami at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night (Sunday, 8:00 AM IST in India). This will be the start of the league’s opening matchday, which has been termed “MLS is Back”, and will take place on March 21 and 22.
After five matches on the road, Inter Miami will make their debut at their new stadium – Freedom Park – on April 4. The league phase will continue uninterrupted until May 25, when the league will take the World Cup break.
Play will resume on July 16, with the final matchday scheduled on November 7. After that, the MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup will take place, although the dates have not been revealed.
Why is MLS 2026 Taking World Cup Break?
With the majority of this year’s FIFA World Cup matches being played in the United States, MLS will take a seven-week hiatus to allow the tournament to be hosted in the stadiums. The league is also hoping that the fans, who will visit 13 MLS cities, will build interest in the league and bring in new viewership.
“The World Cup will accelerate the growth of the sport across North America in ways we’ve never seen before,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “We expect to have a record number of players in the tournament, and our facilities and communities will play a role in delivering the tournament.”
Why is Major League Soccer Moving To New Format?
MLS will move to a summer-to-spring format in 2027, with this move being dubbed “MLS 3.0” by the league. The league will begin in July 2027 and end in April 2028, with the playoff championship being played in May.
The league will also introduce a winter break, with a few games scheduled in December and none in January.
This format change will align MLS with most of the club leagues in Europe and other places, as well as FIFA’s international calendar. It will allow MLS clubs to target more players in the transfer windows and free up more players to attend international duties.
“Our new format makes sense for our players, our fans, and our clubs, aligning us with the global transfer market, reducing national team conflicts, and strengthening the timing of our playoffs,” Garber said.
MLS 2026 Transfer Updates
Inter Miami, who were led by Lionel Messi to their maiden MLS Cup title last year, have moved early in the transfer window to strengthen their squad. Following the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the Herons signed two big names – Mexico international German Bertrame (from Monterrey) and Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. They have also made Rodrigo de Paul’s loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent.
Meanwhile, Minnesota United have signed former Real Madrid midfielder and Colombia international James Rodriguez on a short-term contract. Rodriguez will stay at the Loons for the entire season and is targeting a place in Colombia’s World Cup squad.
“Yes, it’s true I’ve played for big clubs, good clubs, but I wanted this league. I wanted to play here,” he said. “That’s why I am here to help and hopefully win things. That’s what I want because I always want to win.”
Meanwhile, former Germany international striker Timo Werner has moved from RB Leipzig to San Jose Earthquakes, signing a contract until 2028. Swedish international Herman Johansson joined FC Dallas from Mjallby AIF, and DC United broke their transfer record to sign Romania’s Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj.
There were changes at the managerial level as well. New York Red Bulls have appointed former USA captain Michael Bradley as head coach, and Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has returned at the helm of Atlanta United.
MLS 2026 Live Streaming Details
All the MLS 2026 matches will be live-streamed around the world on Apple TV. In the United States, fans can also watch 34 MLS games live on FOX Sports and FOX Deportes.
When is MLS 2026 start date?
MLS 2026 will start on Saturday, February 21, with LAFC taking on Inter Miami.
When is MLS 2026 World Cup break?
MLS 2026 will take a seven-week break FIFA World Cup break from May 25 to July 16.
Where to watch MLS 2026 live?
MLS 2026 will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV, and will be available on FOX Sports and FOX Deportes In the United States.