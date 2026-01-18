Inter Miami 2026 Season Preview: Schedule, New Stadium, Transfers, Messi Update – All You Need To Know

Inter Miami began MLS 2026 season as MLS Cup champions defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in 2025
Inter Miami CF head into the Major League Soccer 2026 season as champions after lifting their first-ever MLS Cup in 2025, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final. With Lionel Messi coming off a historic campaign and an impending move into a new stadium, expectations have never been higher.
Messi’s 2025 season was one for the history books, claiming the MLS Golden Boot, securing back-to-back MVP awards, and delivering a record-setting post-season for the Herons. The Argentine, who will turn 39 while playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, will be eyeing another trophy-laden campaign in Florida.
Inter Miami’s New Stadium: Miami Freedom Park
The upcoming campaign marks Inter Miami’s first at the new Miami Freedom Park, their long-awaited permanent home following their temporary spell at Chase Stadium.
The 25,000-seat venue, which forms the centrepiece of a 131-acre entertainment and community development, is scheduled to open on April 4, 2026, with a marquee home fixture against Austin FC.
Before that milestone, Inter Miami will begin their MLS title defence on the road. The regular season opens on February 21, with an away match against LAFC. This will be the start of a five-game opening road trip before their first home fixture.
Inter Miami 2026 Season: Transfer Updates
Among the headline arrivals for Inter Miami in the off-season transfer window is MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair. The Canadian goalkeeper, who signed a one-year contract, was joined in defence by Brazilian centre back Micael.
The Argentine pair of fullback Facundo Mura and young midfielder David Ayala also joined the club. Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon, formerly of Real Madrid, was signed in January as well.
Inter Miami also finalised permanent deals for Rodrigo De Paul and goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo. However, the future of loanee Baltasar Rodriguez, who was on loan from Racing Club, remains unresolved.
Up front, Luis Suarez has committed to one final campaign after contributing 17 goals and 17 assists in 2025. Messi remains under contract through 2028, with an eye on maintaining form ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will surely be his last.
Inter Miami: 2026 Pre-Season Tour Schedule
Inter Miami’s preparations for the new season will include a pre-season tour in South America, branded as the club’s “Champions Tour”. The overseas schedule features three friendly matches across Latin America.
The tour begins on January 24, against Alianza Lima in Peru, before a trip to Colombia to face Atletico Nacional in Medellín on January 31. The final leg takes place on February 7, when Miami face Barcelona S.C. in Guayaquil, marking the club’s first-ever match against an Ecuadorian side.
January 24: Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami CF (Lima, Peru)
January 31: Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami CF (Medellin, Colombia)
February 7: Barcelona S.C. vs Inter Miami CF (Guayaquil, Ecuador)
Inter Miami: MLS 2026 Schedule
February 21: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF in Los Angeles
March 1: Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami CF in Orlando
March 7: D.C. United vs Inter Miami CF in Baltimore
March 14: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF in Charlotte
March 22: New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF in New York
April 4: Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC in Miami
April 11: Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls in Miami
April 18: Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami CF in Denver
April 22: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF in Sandy
April 25: Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution in Miami
May 2: Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC in Miami
May 9: Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF in Toronto
May 13: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF in Cincinnati
May 17: Inter Miami CF vs Portland Timbers in Miami
May 24: Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union in Miami
July 22: Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC in Miami
July 25: CF Montréal vs Inter Miami CF in Montreal
August 1: Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew in Miami
August 15: Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF in Nashville
August 19: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF in Chester
August 22: Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC in Miami
August 29: Inter Miami CF vs CF Montréal in Miami
September 5: Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United FC in Miami
September 9: Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF in Chicago
September 12: Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC in Miami
September 20: Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC in Miami
September 27: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF in Columbus
October 10: Inter Miami CF vs D.C. United in Miami
October 14: Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC in Miami
October 17: Atlanta United FC vs Inter Miami CF in Atlanta
October 24: New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami CF in Harrison
October 28: Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati in Miami
November 1: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF in Foxborough
November 7: Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC in Miami
Inter Miami: CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Schedule
On the continental front, Inter Miami have earned direct qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup following their MLS Cup triumph. They will face either Atletico Ottawa or Nashville SC, with the first leg away on March 11 and the return fixture in Fort Lauderdale on March 18.
Inter Miami 2026 Season: Live Streaming Details
Inter Miami fans can follow the club’s Major League Soccer 2026 season on Apple TV. Interestingly, the MLS Season Pass that fans needed until last season will not be needed anymore to watch MLS games.
The club’s CONCACAF Champions Cup matches will be shown live globally for free on the Concacaf GO YouTube channel.
Inter Miami’s preseason tour of Latin America will be live-streamed globally on OneFootball TV, while fans in USA and Canada can also watch it on Inter Miami’s website.