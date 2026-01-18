Inter Miami 2026 Season Preview: Schedule, New Stadium, Transfers, Messi Update – All You Need To Know

Inter Miami 2026 Season Preview: Know all about Inter Miami’s upcoming season in Major League Soccer and CONCACAF Champions Cup, including the full schedule, new stadium, transfer updates, Lionel Messi’s contract situation, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Miami 2026 Season Preview date schedule stadium transfer Lionel Messi update
Inter Miami with the 2025 MLS Cup trophy. | Photo: X/InterMiamiCF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami began MLS 2026 season as MLS Cup champions defeating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in 2025

  • 2026 marks Inter Miami’s move into Miami Freedom Park, opening on April 4 against Austin FC

  • New signings include goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, defender Micael, and Sergio Reguilon

  • Inter Miami’s MLS and CONCACAF Champions Cup matches available on Apple TV and YouTube

Inter Miami CF head into the Major League Soccer 2026 season as champions after lifting their first-ever MLS Cup in 2025, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final. With Lionel Messi coming off a historic campaign and an impending move into a new stadium, expectations have never been higher.

Messi’s 2025 season was one for the history books, claiming the MLS Golden Boot, securing back-to-back MVP awards, and delivering a record-setting post-season for the Herons. The Argentine, who will turn 39 while playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, will be eyeing another trophy-laden campaign in Florida.

Inter Miami’s New Stadium: Miami Freedom Park

The upcoming campaign marks Inter Miami’s first at the new Miami Freedom Park, their long-awaited permanent home following their temporary spell at Chase Stadium.

The 25,000-seat venue, which forms the centrepiece of a 131-acre entertainment and community development, is scheduled to open on April 4, 2026, with a marquee home fixture against Austin FC.

Related Content
Related Content

Before that milestone, Inter Miami will begin their MLS title defence on the road. The regular season opens on February 21, with an away match against LAFC. This will be the start of a five-game opening road trip before their first home fixture.

Inter Miami 2026 Season: Transfer Updates

Among the headline arrivals for Inter Miami in the off-season transfer window is MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair. The Canadian goalkeeper, who signed a one-year contract, was joined in defence by Brazilian centre back Micael.

The Argentine pair of fullback Facundo Mura and young midfielder David Ayala also joined the club. Spanish left back Sergio Reguilon, formerly of Real Madrid, was signed in January as well.

Inter Miami also finalised permanent deals for Rodrigo De Paul and goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo. However, the future of loanee Baltasar Rodriguez, who was on loan from Racing Club, remains unresolved.

Up front, Luis Suarez has committed to one final campaign after contributing 17 goals and 17 assists in 2025. Messi remains under contract through 2028, with an eye on maintaining form ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will surely be his last.

Inter Miami: 2026 Pre-Season Tour Schedule

Inter Miami’s preparations for the new season will include a pre-season tour in South America, branded as the club’s “Champions Tour”. The overseas schedule features three friendly matches across Latin America.

The tour begins on January 24, against Alianza Lima in Peru, before a trip to Colombia to face Atletico Nacional in Medellín on January 31. The final leg takes place on February 7, when Miami face Barcelona S.C. in Guayaquil, marking the club’s first-ever match against an Ecuadorian side.

  1. January 24: Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami CF (Lima, Peru)

  2. January 31: Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami CF (Medellin, Colombia)

  3. February 7: Barcelona S.C. vs Inter Miami CF (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

Inter Miami: MLS 2026 Schedule

  1. February 21: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF in Los Angeles

  2. March 1: Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami CF in Orlando

  3. March 7: D.C. United vs Inter Miami CF in Baltimore

  4. March 14: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF in Charlotte

  5. March 22: New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF in New York

  6. April 4: Inter Miami CF vs Austin FC in Miami

  7. April 11: Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls in Miami

  8. April 18: Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami CF in Denver

  9. April 22: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami CF in Sandy

  10. April 25: Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution in Miami

  11. May 2: Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC in Miami

  12. May 9: Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF in Toronto

  13. May 13: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF in Cincinnati

  14. May 17: Inter Miami CF vs Portland Timbers in Miami

  15. May 24: Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union in Miami

  16. July 22: Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC in Miami

  17. July 25: CF Montréal vs Inter Miami CF in Montreal

  18. August 1: Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew in Miami

  19. August 15: Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF in Nashville

  20. August 19: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF in Chester

  21. August 22: Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC in Miami

  22. August 29: Inter Miami CF vs CF Montréal in Miami

  23. September 5: Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United FC in Miami

  24. September 9: Chicago Fire FC vs Inter Miami CF in Chicago

  25. September 12: Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC in Miami

  26. September 20: Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC in Miami

  27. September 27: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF in Columbus

  28. October 10: Inter Miami CF vs D.C. United in Miami

  29. October 14: Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC in Miami

  30. October 17: Atlanta United FC vs Inter Miami CF in Atlanta

  31. October 24: New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami CF in Harrison

  32. October 28: Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati in Miami

  33. November 1: New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF in Foxborough

  34. November 7: Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC in Miami

Inter Miami: CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Schedule

On the continental front, Inter Miami have earned direct qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup following their MLS Cup triumph. They will face either Atletico Ottawa or Nashville SC, with the first leg away on March 11 and the return fixture in Fort Lauderdale on March 18.

Inter Miami 2026 Season: Live Streaming Details

Inter Miami fans can follow the club’s Major League Soccer 2026 season on Apple TV. Interestingly, the MLS Season Pass that fans needed until last season will not be needed anymore to watch MLS games.

The club’s CONCACAF Champions Cup matches will be shown live globally for free on the Concacaf GO YouTube channel.

Inter Miami’s preseason tour of Latin America will be live-streamed globally on OneFootball TV, while fans in USA and Canada can also watch it on Inter Miami’s website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

  5. T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Australian Open: Spaniard Posts Straight-Sets Victory In Round 1

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Australian Open: Brit Overcomes Early Scare To Reach Second Round

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Highlights: Sabalenka, Alcaraz Seal Easy Wins; Pavlyuchenkova Stunned By Bai

  4. Australian Open 2026, Day 1: Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz Advance Amid Record Attendance

  5. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nutrition Security To Solidarity In Advocacy: It’s All Here At INHERE

  2. The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

  3. Maharashtra civic polls: Beed woman tells police she was taken to Pimpri Chinchwad to ‘cast' vote

  4. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  5. Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI over ‘targeting’ by agencies amid ED raid row

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. European Leaders React To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

  2. Awami League Claim To Be Barred From Polls Due to Fear of Its Popularity

  3. Trump Calls For Leadership Change In Iran Amid Rising Tensions Khamenei

  4. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  5. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly