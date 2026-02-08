Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Lionel Messi Scores Herons' Opening Goal

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi during the game. X/InterMiamiCF

Good Morning to the early birds joining us today for the live coverage of the preseason friendly clash between Ecuador's Barcelona SC and USA's Inter Miami at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil. This fixture marks a historic stop in the 2026 Champions Tour. As the reigning MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami, led by the reigning Argentinian World Champion Lionel Messi and Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez, face off one of South America's most successful club in a preparatory match. A packed house of nearly 60,000 fans are expected inside the stadium to see the evergreen Leo Messi. The former Barcelona great will be taking the preseason seriously in order to prepare for the 2026 summer's FIFA World Cup in the North Americas. He led Argentina to glory in Qatar and something similar will be on his mind this time around as well. Follow along for the real-time updates of this match.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Feb 2026, 06:24:33 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Joao Rojas Equalises For Hosts Barcelona de Guayaquil are level and how! Joao Rojas bullet header from the right side of the six yard box, goes into the left corner. Crowd goes wild inside the stadium. Inter Miami 1-1 Barcelona SC 41'

8 Feb 2026, 06:20:28 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Telasco Segovia Attempt Goes Wide Telasco Segovia sees his left footed shot from the left side of the box, go wide off the post. Guess who provided with the assist? Messi ofcourse! Inter Miami 1-0 Barcelona SC 37'

8 Feb 2026, 06:16:46 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: It's HIM! Lionel Messi weaves through the defense and fired a stunning left-footed shot into the net. Inter Miami 1-0 Barcelona SC 31'

8 Feb 2026, 06:10:49 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Herons Survive Scare Milton Celiz made a strong play that Garcia nearly finished with a shot inside the penalty area, but Maximiliano Falcon stepped in to block the attempt. Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 25'

8 Feb 2026, 06:05:34 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Rodrigo De Paul Goes Into The Ref's Book! Rodrigo De Paul is known to be a fighter in the midfield and the Argentine pulls down one of the Barcelona SC player and immediately gets a telling from the ref. Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 21'

8 Feb 2026, 06:01:51 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Lionel Messi In Action The home crowd came to see the maestro Lionel Messi and the Argentine springs into action with a free-kick attempt. However, the Barcelona SC keeper José Contreras is equal to it and saves. Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 18'

8 Feb 2026, 05:58:39 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Germán Berterame Ventures Offside Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame ventures into a offside position. Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 15'

8 Feb 2026, 05:51:01 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: First Bit Of Action From Messi Lionel Messi provides a great bit of assist to Mateo Silvetti but the latter's right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by José Contreras. Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 7'

8 Feb 2026, 05:48:53 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Hosts On The Front Foot It's Barcelona SC who start on the front foot with controlled possession and Inter Miami sitting deep in their own half. Early days in the fixture but good start for the Ecquadorians. Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 5'

8 Feb 2026, 05:41:34 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Kickoff And we are away at the Estadio Banco Pichincha. Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 1'

8 Feb 2026, 05:07:17 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Starting XIs Head coach Javier Mascherano has selected the following XI to face Barcelona SC: Dayne St Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Mateo Silvetti. Barcelona SC coach Cesar Farias has selected the following XI: Jose David Contreras; Bryan Carabali, Javier Baez, Luca Sosa; Jonathan Perlaza, Milton Celiz, Matias Lugo, Jandry Gomez, Joao Rojas, Johan Garcia, Sergio Nuñez.

8 Feb 2026, 05:05:39 am IST Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Match Details Location: Guayaquil, Ecuador Stadium: Estadio Banco Pichincha Date & Kick-off Time: Feb 8 – 05:30 am IST