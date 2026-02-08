Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Lionel Messi Scores Herons' Opening Goal

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Lionel Messi's road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 starts today as he sets his sights to prepare for the title defense in the North Americas later this year

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi during the game. X/InterMiamiCF
Good Morning to the early birds joining us today for the live coverage of the preseason friendly clash between Ecuador's Barcelona SC and USA's Inter Miami at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil. This fixture marks a historic stop in the 2026 Champions Tour. As the reigning MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami, led by the reigning Argentinian World Champion Lionel Messi and Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez, face off one of South America's most successful club in a preparatory match. A packed house of nearly 60,000 fans are expected inside the stadium to see the evergreen Leo Messi. The former Barcelona great will be taking the preseason seriously in order to prepare for the 2026 summer's FIFA World Cup in the North Americas. He led Argentina to glory in Qatar and something similar will be on his mind this time around as well. Follow along for the real-time updates of this match.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Joao Rojas Equalises For Hosts

Barcelona de Guayaquil are level and how! Joao Rojas bullet header from the right side of the six yard box, goes into the left corner. Crowd goes wild inside the stadium.

Inter Miami 1-1 Barcelona SC 41'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Telasco Segovia Attempt Goes Wide

Telasco Segovia sees his left footed shot from the left side of the box, go wide off the post. Guess who provided with the assist? Messi ofcourse!

Inter Miami 1-0 Barcelona SC 37'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: It's HIM!

Lionel Messi weaves through the defense and fired a stunning left-footed shot into the net.

Inter Miami 1-0 Barcelona SC 31'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Herons Survive Scare

Milton Celiz made a strong play that Garcia nearly finished with a shot inside the penalty area, but Maximiliano Falcon stepped in to block the attempt.

Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 25'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Rodrigo De Paul Goes Into The Ref's Book!

Rodrigo De Paul is known to be a fighter in the midfield and the Argentine pulls down one of the Barcelona SC player and immediately gets a telling from the ref.

Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 21'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Lionel Messi In Action

The home crowd came to see the maestro Lionel Messi and the Argentine springs into action with a free-kick attempt. However, the Barcelona SC keeper José Contreras is equal to it and saves.

Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 18'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Germán Berterame Ventures Offside

Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame ventures into a offside position.

Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 15'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: First Bit Of Action From Messi

Lionel Messi provides a great bit of assist to Mateo Silvetti but the latter's right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by José Contreras.

Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 7'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Hosts On The Front Foot

It's Barcelona SC who start on the front foot with controlled possession and Inter Miami sitting deep in their own half. Early days in the fixture but good start for the Ecquadorians.

Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 5'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Kickoff

And we are away at the Estadio Banco Pichincha.

Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 1'

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Starting XIs

Head coach Javier Mascherano has selected the following XI to face Barcelona SC:

Dayne St Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Mateo Silvetti.

Barcelona SC coach Cesar Farias has selected the following XI:

Jose David Contreras; Bryan Carabali, Javier Baez, Luca Sosa; Jonathan Perlaza, Milton Celiz, Matias Lugo, Jandry Gomez, Joao Rojas, Johan Garcia, Sergio Nuñez.

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Match Details

Location: Guayaquil, Ecuador

Stadium: Estadio Banco Pichincha

Date & Kick-off Time: Feb 8 – 05:30 am IST

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Welcome

Good Morning to everyone joining us today for the live coverage of the Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC preseason friendly match. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  2. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

  4. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: American Bowlers Stun Packed Wankhede Crowd - A Look At Indian Meltdown In Mumbai

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of India's Opener Against USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  2. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  3. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  4. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  2. India Gate Protest Accused: Student Activists Can't Be Threats to Sovereignty

  3. BJP Names Ritu Tawade for Mumbai Mayor’s Post

  4. Dr N Rajam: A Life In Music, Discipline, And The Gayaki Ang Legacy

  5. Book Excerpt|Mahakumbh - A Spiritual Odyssey

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  3. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  4. Suicide Blast at Shia Mosque in Islamabad Kills 31

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets