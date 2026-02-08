Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Lionel Messi Scores Herons' Opening Goal

Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Joao Rojas Equalises For Hosts
Barcelona de Guayaquil are level and how! Joao Rojas bullet header from the right side of the six yard box, goes into the left corner. Crowd goes wild inside the stadium.
Inter Miami 1-1 Barcelona SC 41'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Telasco Segovia Attempt Goes Wide
Telasco Segovia sees his left footed shot from the left side of the box, go wide off the post. Guess who provided with the assist? Messi ofcourse!
Inter Miami 1-0 Barcelona SC 37'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: It's HIM!
Lionel Messi weaves through the defense and fired a stunning left-footed shot into the net.
Inter Miami 1-0 Barcelona SC 31'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Herons Survive Scare
Milton Celiz made a strong play that Garcia nearly finished with a shot inside the penalty area, but Maximiliano Falcon stepped in to block the attempt.
Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 25'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Rodrigo De Paul Goes Into The Ref's Book!
Rodrigo De Paul is known to be a fighter in the midfield and the Argentine pulls down one of the Barcelona SC player and immediately gets a telling from the ref.
Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 21'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Lionel Messi In Action
The home crowd came to see the maestro Lionel Messi and the Argentine springs into action with a free-kick attempt. However, the Barcelona SC keeper José Contreras is equal to it and saves.
Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 18'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Germán Berterame Ventures Offside
Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame ventures into a offside position.
Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 15'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: First Bit Of Action From Messi
Lionel Messi provides a great bit of assist to Mateo Silvetti but the latter's right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by José Contreras.
Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 7'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre- Season Match: Hosts On The Front Foot
It's Barcelona SC who start on the front foot with controlled possession and Inter Miami sitting deep in their own half. Early days in the fixture but good start for the Ecquadorians.
Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 5'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Kickoff
And we are away at the Estadio Banco Pichincha.
Inter Miami 0-0 Barcelona SC 1'
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Starting XIs
Head coach Javier Mascherano has selected the following XI to face Barcelona SC:
Dayne St Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Mateo Silvetti.
Barcelona SC coach Cesar Farias has selected the following XI:
Jose David Contreras; Bryan Carabali, Javier Baez, Luca Sosa; Jonathan Perlaza, Milton Celiz, Matias Lugo, Jandry Gomez, Joao Rojas, Johan Garcia, Sergio Nuñez.
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Match Details
Location: Guayaquil, Ecuador
Stadium: Estadio Banco Pichincha
Date & Kick-off Time: Feb 8 – 05:30 am IST
Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC LIVE Score, Friendly Pre-Season Match: Welcome
Good Morning to everyone joining us today for the live coverage of the Inter Miami Vs Barcelona SC preseason friendly match. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates and more.