IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Drops Big Take On Rohit Sharma’s Role At Mumbai Indians

Summary of this article
Aakash Chopra said Rohit Sharma should play the full match instead of being used as an Impact Player for Mumbai Indians
Harbhajan Singh also backed Rohit’s presence on the field, saying his leadership can help Hardik Pandya
Chopra added that an opener should stay involved throughout the game, not wait in the dugout
Mumbai Indians are once again preparing for another demanding IPL season, with plenty of focus on how the five-time champions will use their senior players. One name at the centre of discussions is Rohit Sharma, who remains one of the most experienced figures in the franchise setup. Even though Hardik Pandya is leading the side now, Rohit’s presence in the squad continues to be viewed as a major asset both on and off the field.
In recent seasons, Mumbai Indians have occasionally used Rohit as an Impact Player, meaning he only comes in to bat without being part of the fielding unit. The tactical move has sparked debate among former cricketers and experts, many of whom believe the veteran opener should be involved throughout the game rather than sitting in the dugout for long periods.
Aakash Chopra Wants Rohit Sharma to Play the Full Match
Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma should play the entire match rather than being used as a substitute. Speaking on JioStar’s Game Plan – Know Your Team, Chopra stressed that experienced openers perform better when they stay involved in the match from the beginning.
“Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game and not be substituted. Especially when you are batting second, you shouldn't come in as an impact player. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs of the match from the dugout. Opening batters are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly and then hitting the ground running. Rohit Sharma is the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest at this point in time, so he should be on the ground for all 40 overs. That's actually how Mumbai Indians will be able to make full use of Rohit Sharma.”
Chopra’s comments underline the belief that Rohit’s experience and match awareness can make a significant difference, particularly in tense moments of the game. According to him, staying engaged on the field also helps an opener remain mentally prepared for the chase or the batting innings.
Harbhajan Singh Highlights Rohit’s Leadership Value for MI
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also echoed a similar view while discussing Rohit’s role in the Mumbai Indians setup. He pointed out that Rohit’s leadership qualities remain invaluable even though he is no longer the captain of the franchise.
“Rohit Sharma has been used as the 12th man who just bats, but I feel that the kind of leader he has been, a player like him should be on the field. In tough matches, when you need to take certain calls, when a captain sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, Rohit Sharma can do that for Hardik Pandya.”
Harbhajan believes Rohit’s tactical understanding of the game can provide crucial support to the current captain, especially during high-pressure moments. With his vast IPL experience and calm approach, Rohit’s presence on the field could help Mumbai Indians make better strategic decisions throughout the match.