IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Drops Big Take On Rohit Sharma’s Role At Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.