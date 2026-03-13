IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Drops Big Take On Rohit Sharma’s Role At Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra says Rohit Sharma should play the full match for Mumbai Indians instead of being used as an Impact Player, stressing his fitness and leadership value

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra Says Rohit Sharma Should Not Be Used As Impact Player
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aakash Chopra said Rohit Sharma should play the full match instead of being used as an Impact Player for Mumbai Indians

  • Harbhajan Singh also backed Rohit’s presence on the field, saying his leadership can help Hardik Pandya

  • Chopra added that an opener should stay involved throughout the game, not wait in the dugout

Mumbai Indians are once again preparing for another demanding IPL season, with plenty of focus on how the five-time champions will use their senior players. One name at the centre of discussions is Rohit Sharma, who remains one of the most experienced figures in the franchise setup. Even though Hardik Pandya is leading the side now, Rohit’s presence in the squad continues to be viewed as a major asset both on and off the field.

In recent seasons, Mumbai Indians have occasionally used Rohit as an Impact Player, meaning he only comes in to bat without being part of the fielding unit. The tactical move has sparked debate among former cricketers and experts, many of whom believe the veteran opener should be involved throughout the game rather than sitting in the dugout for long periods.

Aakash Chopra Wants Rohit Sharma to Play the Full Match

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma should play the entire match rather than being used as a substitute. Speaking on JioStar’s Game Plan – Know Your Team, Chopra stressed that experienced openers perform better when they stay involved in the match from the beginning.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates reaching his half-century against Punjab Kings in match 69 of Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday (May 19). - File Photo
SRH At IPL 2026: Check First-Half Schedule Of Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches In Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi bowled by Vaibhav Arora, second from right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
KKR At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Kolkata Knight Riders Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, and captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, May 26, 2025. - (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
MI At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Mumbai Indians Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings In IST
Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, Friday, March 28, 2025. - (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
CSK At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Chennai Super Kings Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings
Related Content

“Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game and not be substituted. Especially when you are batting second, you shouldn't come in as an impact player. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs of the match from the dugout. Opening batters are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly and then hitting the ground running. Rohit Sharma is the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest at this point in time, so he should be on the ground for all 40 overs. That's actually how Mumbai Indians will be able to make full use of Rohit Sharma.”

Chopra’s comments underline the belief that Rohit’s experience and match awareness can make a significant difference, particularly in tense moments of the game. According to him, staying engaged on the field also helps an opener remain mentally prepared for the chase or the batting innings.

Also Read: MS Dhoni’s Final IPL Season? Irfan Pathan Makes Big Claim Ahead Of IPL 2026

Harbhajan Singh Highlights Rohit’s Leadership Value for MI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also echoed a similar view while discussing Rohit’s role in the Mumbai Indians setup. He pointed out that Rohit’s leadership qualities remain invaluable even though he is no longer the captain of the franchise.

“Rohit Sharma has been used as the 12th man who just bats, but I feel that the kind of leader he has been, a player like him should be on the field. In tough matches, when you need to take certain calls, when a captain sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, Rohit Sharma can do that for Hardik Pandya.”

Also Check: Check Full Schedule Of Mumbai Indians Matches In Indian Premier League With Date

Harbhajan believes Rohit’s tactical understanding of the game can provide crucial support to the current captain, especially during high-pressure moments. With his vast IPL experience and calm approach, Rohit’s presence on the field could help Mumbai Indians make better strategic decisions throughout the match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Hanging by A Thread At 104/8

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  3. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  4. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

  5. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. PM Modi Speaks With Iranian President Pezeshkian

  4. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

  5. Trump Administration Takes Steps To Ease Sanctions On Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

  2. SunRisers Hyderabad Boycott Row: Kavya Maran Becomes A Target After Abrar Ahmed's Hundred Deal - A Timeline

  3. Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

  5. Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

  6. Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

  7. Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

  8. Made In Korea Review | Priyanka Mohan’s Cross-Cultural Venture Turns A Sound Premise Into A Fairytale Detour