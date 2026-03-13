MS Dhoni’s Final IPL Season? Irfan Pathan Makes Big Claim Ahead Of IPL 2026

Irfan Pathan suggests IPL 2026 could be the final season for MS Dhoni in the CSK yellow jersey as Chennai Super Kings chase a record sixth title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
MS Dhoni’s Final IPL Season? Irfan Pathan Makes Big Claim Ahead Of IPL 2026
The 44-year-old MS Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Irfan Pathan said IPL 2026 could be the last season MS Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings

  • Sanju Samson’s arrival is expected to strengthen CSK’s batting and ease pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • CSK will aim to win a record sixth IPL title this season

Chennai Super Kings enter TATA IPL 2026 chasing a record sixth title, bolstered by Sanju Samson’s arrival. Speaking on JioHotstar, former India cricketers Piyush Chawla and Irfan Pathan highlighted Samson’s role in opening the innings, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership, and MS Dhoni’s impact.

Chawla highlighted how the inclusion of Sanju Samson solves CSK’s opening challenge:

“Sanju Samson is a match winner in himself. He proved his doubters wrong with three back-to-back impactful knocks against West Indies, England and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. CSK will be very happy with his form because Samson has peaked right before the start of the IPL. That is great news for their fans. Coming to Chennai, the way the wicket plays there will definitely suit his game."

"Opening the innings, his aggressive style will benefit CSK a lot. Last season they struggled to get quick starts. Only after Ayush Mhatre arrived did CSK start scoring runs in the Powerplay. Now, with Samson in, their opening problems will finally be solved. They need that experienced opener alongside Ayush Mhatre. Samson’s trade move to CSK is going to be a blockbuster one.” Chawla said.

Irfan Pathan explained how Sanju Samson’s arrival could ease the pressure off Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad:

“Sanju Samson’s arrival at CSK will allow Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to express himself a bit more. We have seen him grow as a leader. It is not easy leading in the IPL while also taking forward the legacy of MS Dhoni. That is one of the toughest things to do in your career. But Dhoni’s support, along with the help Sanju Samson brings, will always benefit Ruturaj."

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, Friday, March 28, 2025. - (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
CSK At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Chennai Super Kings Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings
MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video - X/ CSK
MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Nayar And Irfan Pathan Dissect India’s Worsening Batting Woes Against Off-Spin
Chennai Super Kings source confirms that MS Dhoni will selectively feature in IPL 2026. - AP
MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here
Related Content

"Looking at the squad and imagining the playing combination are two different things. CSK’s success mantra in the past was to bank on experienced players. Now, they have made a change in approach and are going for younger, less experienced players. They are building for the future too. But there are still exciting players in the team like Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan. I want to see how they go about their business this season.”

On how CSK can fill the void left by Ravindra Jadeja:

“Jadeja became the player he is with time. When he played for Rajasthan Royals in the first two IPL seasons, Shane Warne gave him confidence and told him he was a future superstar. That gave him a lot of belief. With time, he reached the level he is at today. Then he joined CSK in 2012.The same can happen with Prashant Veer. Playing for CSK at a young age gives you a lot of cushion.

If you are in the starting XI from the beginning of the season, you will play most games. That is a big plus. Not all franchises do that. They work differently. But CSK keeps it simple for young players. With MS Dhoni and the experienced guys around, and Stephen Fleming as Coach, they make things easy on and off the field. When you have that kind of simplicity in a high-pressure environment like the IPL, it helps a lot. So, for Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, it is an exciting and learning time at CSK.”

On the importance of MS Dhoni’s experience for CSK this season:

“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot. Sanju will benefit because he will be part of the leadership group as well."

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future. That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference. Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Abdul Samad Run-Out Adds To PAK’s Late Collapse; 259/7 (43)

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. Michael Vaughan Brands South Africa As 'The Stupidest Team' Of T20 World Cup 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. 'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

  3. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  4. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  5. The March That Taught A Nation to Resist: Lessons from Gandhi’s Dandi March In Times of Turbulence

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

  5. Mourning, Martyrdom, And Moral Resistance In Iran Today

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

  2. SunRisers Hyderabad Boycott Row: Kavya Maran Becomes A Target After Abrar Ahmed's Hundred Deal - A Timeline

  3. Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

  5. Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

  6. Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

  7. Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

  8. Made In Korea Review | Priyanka Mohan’s Cross-Cultural Venture Turns A Sound Premise Into A Fairytale Detour