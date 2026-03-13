IPL 2026: Sun TV Approaches Court To Block CSK From Using Rajinikanth Film Songs in Promotions

Summary of this article
SRH owners Sun Network moves to Madras High Court court to bar CSK from using Rajnikanth songs in IPL promos
Sun Network's subsidiary Sun TV are the official producers of Ranjikanth's popular Jailer, Coolie and Jailer 2 movies
Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy will hear the injuction plea on Friday (March 13)
Sun Network, which owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court to hold back Chennai Super Kings from using the background music and songs from Ranjikanth's renowned movies Jailer, Coolie, and Jailer 2 in their social media promo videos.
According to media reports, the injuction plea by the media network will be heard by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy on Friday (March 13).
CSK have a massive fan base in the IPL, and they market and hype their players pretty well throughout the year through promo videos. They have their mascot, MS Dhoni, and the recent inductee, Sanju Samson, in the recent social media videos before the start of the season.
It is believed that CSK's social media team used the famous "Hukum" song from the Jailer movie in one of their video. The Rajnikanth starrer movie was produced by Sun Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Sun TV Network, which is why they want to restrict the use of their product by a rival team.
Sanju Samson Set To Become An Integral Part Of CSK
Chennai Super Kings made a massive move last year, when they traded the wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, from Rajasthan Royals, into their team in place of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.
This decision could be a massive for the future of the franchise as the Kerala batter is enjoying the best time of his life after having won the 'Player of the Tournament' in the T20 World Cup. He could boost the CSK's batting line-up big time, and is also a ready-made option to replace MS Dhoni as the wicket-keeper batter, who could also lead the side in the future.