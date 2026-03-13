IPL 2026: Sun TV Approaches Court To Block CSK From Using Rajinikanth Film Songs in Promotions

Sun Pictures, which works under the banner of Sun TV Network, is the official producer of the movies, which is why it wants to restrict rival CSK from using its music for social media promos

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Sun TV vs CSK
SRH owners moves to Madras High to stop CSK from using Ranjikanth songs in their IPL promos Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH owners Sun Network moves to Madras High Court court to bar CSK from using Rajnikanth songs in IPL promos

  • Sun Network's subsidiary Sun TV are the official producers of Ranjikanth's popular Jailer, Coolie and Jailer 2 movies

  • Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy will hear the injuction plea on Friday (March 13)

Sun Network, which owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court to hold back Chennai Super Kings from using the background music and songs from Ranjikanth's renowned movies Jailer, Coolie, and Jailer 2 in their social media promo videos.

According to media reports, the injuction plea by the media network will be heard by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy on Friday (March 13).

CSK have a massive fan base in the IPL, and they market and hype their players pretty well throughout the year through promo videos. They have their mascot, MS Dhoni, and the recent inductee, Sanju Samson, in the recent social media videos before the start of the season.

It is believed that CSK's social media team used the famous "Hukum" song from the Jailer movie in one of their video. The Rajnikanth starrer movie was produced by Sun Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Sun TV Network, which is why they want to restrict the use of their product by a rival team.

Related Content
The 44-year-old MS Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. - AP
MS Dhoni’s Final IPL Season? Irfan Pathan Makes Big Claim Ahead Of IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, Friday, March 28, 2025. - (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
CSK At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Chennai Super Kings Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings
Rajinikanth Shares Emotional Tribute To KJ Kumar - X
Rajinikanth Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Journalist KJ Kumar, Recalls Early Support
MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video - X/ CSK
MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video
Related Content

Sanju Samson Set To Become An Integral Part Of CSK

Chennai Super Kings made a massive move last year, when they traded the wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, from Rajasthan Royals, into their team in place of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

This decision could be a massive for the future of the franchise as the Kerala batter is enjoying the best time of his life after having won the 'Player of the Tournament' in the T20 World Cup. He could boost the CSK's batting line-up big time, and is also a ready-made option to replace MS Dhoni as the wicket-keeper batter, who could also lead the side in the future.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Abdul Samad Run-Out Adds To PAK’s Late Collapse; 259/7 (43)

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. Michael Vaughan Brands South Africa As 'The Stupidest Team' Of T20 World Cup 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. 'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

  3. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  4. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  5. The March That Taught A Nation to Resist: Lessons from Gandhi’s Dandi March In Times of Turbulence

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

  5. Mourning, Martyrdom, And Moral Resistance In Iran Today

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

  2. SunRisers Hyderabad Boycott Row: Kavya Maran Becomes A Target After Abrar Ahmed's Hundred Deal - A Timeline

  3. Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

  5. Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

  6. Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

  7. Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

  8. Made In Korea Review | Priyanka Mohan’s Cross-Cultural Venture Turns A Sound Premise Into A Fairytale Detour