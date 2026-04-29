MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026? Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today At Wankhede Stadium?

Rohit Sharma, centre, along with support staff during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Rohit Sharma, centre, along with support staff during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil