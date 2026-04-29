MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026? Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today At Wankhede Stadium?

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad
MI include Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz in playing XI
Rohit Sharma yet to regain match fitness
Mumbai Indians (MI) made two changes to their playing XI for match 41 of Indian Premier League 2026 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (April 29).
Ryan Rickelton came in place of fellow South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, while Robin Minz also donned the MI jersey for the game. What that meant was that senior pro Rohit Sharma missed out on yet another game for Mumbai.
The former India skipper is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained while playing an IPL 2026 match versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Although he has been training for several days, the team management feels he is not yet match-fit for competitive action.
MI captain Hardik Pandya stated at the toss that Rohit will take a few more days to regain his fitness. "Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," he said.
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
SRH Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
MI Impact subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa