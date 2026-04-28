MI Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Wankhede Braces For Fireworks As Sunrisers Hyderabad Face A Reeling MI

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 41 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil