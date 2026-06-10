Bengal CM Adhikari Terms PM Modi's Record Tenure Record 'Monumental Moment' for India

Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, breaking the record of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019, and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.
In a post on X, Adhikari said PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office and praised his leadership as "decisive, visionary and resilient".
He said the prime minister had guided the country through complex global challenges while enhancing India's standing on the world stage.
Adhikari also highlighted PM Modi's governance philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas", and said the focus on "Antyodaya" had helped ensure that the benefits of development reached the last person in society.
Terming the achievement a reflection of the people's mandate, Adhikari said the milestone would strengthen the country's march towards a prosperous and self-reliant India.
Later, Adhikari also offered prayers at the New Town Ram Mandir.