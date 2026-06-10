Order Rejecting Natarajan's RS Nomination Egregious; Must be Set Aside Immediately: Cong to EC

It is a bizarre thing that the returning officer has rejected stating that there is cognizance when there is no cognizance, he said "We pointed out to the EC that they are having a huge reservoir of power under Article 324 of the Constitution....if an RO improperly throws out a nomination on the grounds that the colour of his hair is black or if he is resident of another state, nobody has to wait to go to court. Nobody has to file an election petition, the main body which is sitting here with powers to do corrective justice," Singhvi said, referring to the EC.