Johnny Depp Might Return As Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

The last Pirates of the Caribbean, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, was the lowest grossing in the franchise with $795.9M worldwide. Through five movies, the rich Disney live-action franchise has minted $4.5 billion at the global box office. The franchise began in 2003 with the release of The Curse of the Black Pearl. While a sixth movie has been rumoured for years, scriptwriter Stuart Beattie hinted in 2018 that Depp would be retiring from his iconic role.