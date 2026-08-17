Johnny Depp Might Return As Jack Sparrow In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Published at:

Depp's first major role since the legal spat with Amber Heard is the November release, Ebenezer.

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Johnny Depp might be returning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

  • Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased the possibility.

  • The franchise's last entry, Dead Men Tell No Tales, was almost a decade ago.

Johnny Depp could be reprising his beloved role as Captain Jack Sparrow for the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Speaking to Deadline at D23 fan event, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said, “We’re talking with Johnny [Depp], we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done.”

The new film isn't simply another chapter spun on Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Instead, Margot Robbie’s character is touted to take charge and headline, with Sparrow appearing as a supporting character.

Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Arc

The sixth movie reportedly has The Last of Us series creators Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott working on a script that would be a continuation of the beloved story to which Mazin stated: "We came up with this really cool story."

The last Pirates of the Caribbean, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, was the lowest grossing in the franchise with $795.9M worldwide. Through five movies, the rich Disney live-action franchise has minted $4.5 billion at the global box office. The franchise began in 2003 with the release of The Curse of the Black Pearl. While a sixth movie has been rumoured for years, scriptwriter Stuart Beattie hinted in 2018 that Depp would be retiring from his iconic role.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Depp is set to return to the big screen this November as Scrooge in Ebenezer, based on the widely known Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. His forthcoming role will feature his first major film since winning his 2022 defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he was married to from 2015 to 2017.

Depp had sued the Aquaman actress for referring to him being abusive towards her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. He was awarded $1 million.

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