Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali, To Be Airlifted To Mumbai For Surgery

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The actor remains under medical observation and will be flown to Mumbai by air ambulance for surgery, with her upcoming work commitments expected to be affected.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Spinal Fracture In Bali Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Nushrratt Bharuccha suffered a spinal fracture following an accident in Bali.

  • The actor will be airlifted to Mumbai for spine surgery.

  • Her upcoming work commitments are expected to be affected during her recovery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a spinal fracture after an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. The actor is currently hospitalised and remains under medical observation, while arrangements are being made to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance for surgery.

Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo spine surgery

Nushrratt's team confirmed that the actor sustained a fracture in her spine and will require surgery following further evaluation by doctors. Her immediate medical care remains the priority, with her team requesting privacy as she focuses on treatment and recovery.

The statement did not reveal how the accident occurred or provide a confirmed timeline for her return to Mumbai. Her team said she would need adequate rest following the surgery, meaning her professional commitments over the coming weeks are expected to be affected.

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Nushrratt had previously extended her stay in Bali following the accident. She had also shared photographs from her holiday on social media a week earlier, writing that she had a holiday on her mind.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming film with Tiger Shroff

The injury comes shortly after Nushrratt joined the cast of an upcoming action film directed by Remo D'Souza and led by Tiger Shroff. The project marks the actors' first on-screen collaboration.

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Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav are also reportedly part of the film. Details about Nushrratt's character have not been revealed.

According to a source cited by Pinkvilla, Nushrratt was among the makers' strongest choices for the role because the character was said to require both strength and emotional depth. The source also said audiences would see her in a new avatar.

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Nushrratt made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006 and later appeared in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Her breakthrough came with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, followed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

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