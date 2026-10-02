International Oscar Submissions: Cuba, Denmark, Vietnam, Italy, France And More Join The Race

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

From Cannes winners to debut features and documentaries, this year's international feature race brings together a wide range of cinema.

image Prefer on Google
International Oscar Submissions
International Oscar Submissions Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • 21+ countries have entered films in the expanding international Oscar race.

  • Cannes and Venice winners headline several major international Oscar submissions.

  • Pakistan makes history with its first documentary entry in the category.

The International Oscar submissions for the 99th Academy Awards are taking shape, with films from across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America entering the race. The final submissions are due by October 1, while the Academy is scheduled to announce its 15-film shortlist on December 15. Nominations will follow on January 21.

International Oscar submissions include major festival winners

Several entries arrive with significant festival recognition. Romania has submitted Fjord, Cristian Mungiu's Cannes Palme d'Or winner starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. Germany has entered Sandra Wollner's Everytime, which won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes, while France has selected Andrey Zvyagintsev's Minotaur, winner of the Cannes Grand Prix.

Fjord Trailer: Sebastian Stan And Renate Reinsve Play Parents Under Trial in Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or Winner

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Denmark's Woman Unknown, directed by May el-Toukhy, also enters the race after winning the Golden Lion at Venice, with Mathilde Arcel taking the Coppa Volpi for best actress. Poland has selected Paweł Pawlikowski's Fatherland, which won him the best director award at Cannes. Spain's La Bola Negra, meanwhile, shared Cannes' best director prize.

Cuba, Vietnam, Italy and more enter the Oscars

Cuba has submitted Carlos Larrazabal's Malecón, which follows a former prisoner returning to Havana and becoming entangled in its criminal underworld. Vietnam has entered Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor, a historical action-fantasy starring Johnny Trí Nguyễn and Tuấn Trần.

Related Content
Still - IMDB
Godzilla Minus Zero: Takashi Yamazaki on Best Picture Oscar - IMDb
Still - IMDB
Representative Image - Pexels

Italy's entry is Paolo Strippoli's supernatural thriller The Spiral, starring Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Jasmine Trinca. India has selected the Marathi-language Gondhal, while Bangladesh has entered Roid, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's rural drama following his acclaimed film Hawa.

Other notable submissions include Pakistan's Hanging by a Wire, the country's first documentary entry in the category, Kenya's One Woman, One Bra, South Africa's Variations on a Theme, Sri Lanka's Riverstone, Malaysia's The Fox King, Indonesia's Four Seasons in Java and Nepal's Elephants in the Fog.

The wider list also features entries from Hong Kong, Jordan, the Philippines, Singapore, Iraq, Morocco, Israel, Japan, Cambodia, Australia, South Korea, Turkey, Switzerland, Lithuania and Mongolia.

Abinash Bikram Shah Interview | On Elephants in the Fog, Shedding Assumptions and Crafting Intimacy

By Debanjan Dhar

A new Academy Awards rule also allows films that win the top prize at Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Busan or Toronto to enter the international feature race without national committee backing. The shortlist will contain 15 films before Academy members vote on the final nominees.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories