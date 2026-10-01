Godzilla Minus Zero enters the 2026 Oscars conversation after its New York premiere.
Takashi Yamazaki addresses Best Picture hopes following Godzilla Minus One's Oscar win.
Variety's Clayton Davis places Godzilla Minus Zero among five VFX contenders.
Godzilla Minus Zero is entering the 2026 awards season with expectations that go beyond its monster spectacle. The sequel has attracted early Oscar attention following its New York premiere, particularly after Godzilla Minus One became the first film in the franchise to win an Academy Award.
Godzilla Minus Zero and the Best Picture Oscar
Director Takashi Yamazaki has been careful not to get carried away by the possibility of a Best Picture nomination. Speaking about the film's awards prospects, he said he was trying not to think about it too much, just as he had done with Godzilla Minus One. According to Yamazaki, even being nominated had felt like a victory for the previous film.
At the same time, the director admitted that it was difficult not to hope when the possibility remained open. His comments have added to the growing discussion around whether Godzilla Minus Zero could become another major Oscar contender for the franchise.
The sequel is set in 1949, several years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe return as Koichi Shikishima and Noriko, with the story once again combining a post-war human drama with a massive monster threat.
Godzilla Minus Zero has a Visual Effects advantage
The film also has a natural connection to the Visual Effects category. Godzilla Minus One won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards, beating several major Hollywood productions despite being made on a comparatively modest budget.
Yamazaki, who began his career in visual effects, remains closely involved with the creation of the sequel's monster sequences. Godzilla Minus Zero brings Godzilla back while introducing King Ghidorah, raising the scale of the destruction considerably.
Variety's Clayton Davis has included the film among his current five predicted Visual Effects nominees, alongside Dune: Part Three, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Wildwood.
Whether Godzilla Minus Zero can make the Best Picture shortlist remains uncertain. For now, Yamazaki's comments suggest that the possibility is being considered, even if the filmmaker is keeping expectations in check.
Godzilla Minus Zero release date
Godzilla Minus Zero will release in Japan on November 3, 2026, followed by its North American theatrical release on November 6, 2026.