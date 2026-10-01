Amitabh Bachchan began the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 episode seated after a knee injury.
He said he slipped and fell during the previous day’s shoot and injured his knee.
The veteran actor reassured the studio audience that the injury was not serious.
Amitabh Bachchan opened the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 from his seat after injuring his knee during the previous day’s shoot. The veteran actor broke from his usual standing monologue and told viewers the injury was not serious.
Amitabh Bachchan on his knee injury on KBC 18
“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury,” Bachchan, 83, said. He then explained what happened: “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”
He pointed to his left knee as he spoke, and the studio audience looked worried. Bachchan then said he would stand while hosting the challengers but remain seated for the opening monologue because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. The audience wished him a speedy recovery.
Bachchan recently wrote about his bond with son Abhishek Bachchan in a blog post. He reflected on how father and son may think differently but still move towards the same end.
“Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same).” Bachchan wrote this while describing their relationship.
He also wrote about affection and regard across generations. “Respect for the next generation ever... but the destination is ever the same... that be the ideal of every path taken... and that has ever been the relation, seek, discover, understand, and design the destination that be common to all in its beneficial incarnation: love, respect, and in a while the love of the well-wishers."
Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects
Bachchan's next release is Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee.
The film is currently in post-production. He also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 sequel, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.