Rohit Shetty Addresses Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Safety Concerns After Backlash

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The host has defended the show’s approach, insisting that safety remains central to the production while explaining how the latest season has pushed contestants through more demanding physical and psychological challenges.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 backlash Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Shetty defends KKK 15 safety measures amid growing backlash.

  • Four contestants suffered injuries during an early elimination stunt.

  • Hot wax task sparked fresh Khatron Ke Khiladi safety concerns.

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi backlash has intensified after several contestants were left injured during demanding stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The filmmaker and host has now addressed the criticism, maintaining that contestant safety remains a priority while explaining why the latest season has introduced more physically and mentally challenging tasks.

Rohit Shetty responds to Khatron Ke Khiladi backlash

Speaking to Variety India, Shetty said that safety had remained the show’s first priority and that every stunt was planned under professional supervision with extensive precautions. He also said his own action experience had been incorporated into the design of the tasks.

Shetty explained that film action and reality-show stunts work differently. While films involve rehearsals, choreography and technology, Khatron Ke Khiladi places contestants directly against their fears without the protection of a fictional character.

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KKK 15 safety concerns after painful stunts

The criticism followed a stunt involving Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Shagun Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh, who were left with injuries. Shagun was visibly distressed during the task, with Jasmin Bhasin urging her not to push herself beyond her limits.

Another task later sparked further Khatron Ke Khiladi safety concerns when Rubina Dilaik, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral and Vishal were asked to collect hot wax over a 10-minute period as part of an elimination challenge.

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Banijay CEO Deepak Dhar also defended the production. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said the show was not “at all brutal” and stressed that international safety procedures and protocols were followed during filming.

What Rohit Shetty said about KKK 15

Shetty said the new season was designed to make the show feel bigger after its return, with tougher stunts and greater psychological pressure under the theme Darr Ka Naya Daur.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 2, 2026, and airs on weekends at 9pm on Colors TV, with streaming available on JioHotstar.

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