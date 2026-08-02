Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: When And Where To Watch, Theme, Contestants - All You Need To Know About Rohit Shetty-Hosted Show

Host Rohit Shetty has returned with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
The show, shot in Cape Town, South Africa, is back after a one-year hiatus caused by channel-production differences.
It comes with the theme"Darr Ka Naya Daur" with contestants like Karan Wahi, Farrhana Bhat and Gaurav Khanna, among others.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: The stunt-based reality show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has kept audiences hooked with its unpredictable stunts, celebrity dynamics, and high-octane ups and downs. Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a new season, with a fresh line-up of contestants ready to face their fears.
The show returns to television screens after a one-year break triggered by disputes between the broadcaster and the production house. Here's all you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 theme and shoot location
The season introduces the theme "Darr Ka Naya Daur" with Shetty returning to assign deadlier stunts to the contestants. The entire series was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants
The latest instalment features a diverse lineup of celebrities - old and new faces. First-time contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Farrhana Bhat, Avinash Mishra, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma.
The show also features former contestants. Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin and Avika Gor are competing again to face new challenges.
Who emerged strong in the new season
Early reports regarding the Top 3 are already circulating ahead of the show premiere. Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi are said to be the strongest contenders this season. Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rithvik Dhanjani also received praise from viewers for their performances.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 premiere date
It premiered on Saturday (August 1). Viewers can watch new episodes at 9 PM every weekend on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
In the first episode, Rubina Dilaik suffered a medical emergency after getting injured while performing a stunt, while Shagun Sharma nearly fainted.