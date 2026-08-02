Vin Diesel Hails Fast Forever As ‘Best Script I Have Read In Decades’, Says He Is ‘Still Crying’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Vin Diesel hailed the script of the 11th Fast & Furious film, Fast Forever. Written by Michael Lesslie and directed by Louis Leterrier, the movie is slated for a March 2028 release.

Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel says Fast Forever has the 'best script' Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Vin Diesel shared an emotional Instagram post praising Michael Lesslie's script for Fast Forever.

  • The actor described the screenplay as the best script he has read in decades, leaving him in tears.

  • Diesel teased a direct narrative connection between the upcoming film and the original 2001 movie, The Fast and the Furious.

  • Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast Forever is scheduled to release in theatres on March 17, 2028.

Earlier, in February, Vin Diesel confirmed the Fast & Furious finale via an emotional Instagram post. The final chapter will conclude the 20-year saga. Diesel loved the latest script of the 11th Fast & Furious film, Fast Forever. He shared his emotional reaction on Instagram.

Vin Diesel praises Fast Forever script

"You have no idea…When March 17th 2028 comes… you will thank God you got to see the First one in the theaters this summer," Diesel wrote on Instagram, sharing the trailer for The Fast and the Furious re-release.

"I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying…," he added.

The Fast and the Furious is re-releasing on August 21, marking the film's 25th anniversary

Vin Diesel poses for photographers upon arrival for the 25th anniversary of the film 'The Fast and the Furious' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 14, 2026 - (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
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The original film starred Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yue and Chad Lindberg. It launched the action franchise, grossing $207mn worldwide. Diesel teased a direct connection between the upcoming movie and the franchise's origins.

Michael Lesslie wrote the new Fast & Furious film. He rewrote a draft previously penned by Aaron Rabin and Zach Dean, Variety reported.

Lesslie is known for writing The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and Hamlet.

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About Fast Forever

The upcoming film follows the narrative of Fast X, which released in May 2023. The previous instalment grossed $704mn worldwide. It ended on a cliffhanger, teasing the returns of Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson with two post-credit scenes.

Louis Leterrier, who directed The Transporter and The Incredible Hulk, will helm the upcoming film. It’s slated to hit the screens on March 17, 2028.

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