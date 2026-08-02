Ram Gopal Varma Secretly Married Urmila Matondkar In A Temple? Veteran Journalist Makes Shocking Claim

A senior journalist claimed that Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar allegedly got married in secret while they were dating.
The journalist said that it was Chiranjeevi who told him about the secret wedding.
Varma's first film with Matondkar as a lead actress was Rangeela, and both later collaborated in films like Satya, Kaun? and Bhoot, among others.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Urmila Matondkar delivered some of the hits, including Rangeela, Daud, Satya, Bhoot and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, in the 1990s to the early 2000s. Earlier, there were rumours about their link-up. Now, RGV and Urmila's marriage rumours have resurfaced after a senior journalist claimed the couple secretly married while they were dating.
Did Ram Gopal Varma secretly marry Urmila Matondkar?
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, veteran Bollywood journalist Jyothi Venkatesh said that it was Chiranjeevi who told him about Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila's secret wedding when he met the actor on the sets of Gentleman.
"Chiranjeevi told me, 'Jyothi, as a journalist, you write about everything, then why did you not write about Ram Gopal Varma's marriage to Urmila'," he said.
The journalist said he was surprised, and when he asked for evidence, Chiranjeevi revealed that the marriage took place in a temple in Andhra Pradesh. He also gave the priest's phone number who performed the rituals.
Before publishing the news, Venkatesh called Urmila to confirm the marriage, but she started crying. "She said, 'How can you write about me like that.. You have known about me since I entered the industry'," he said further.
The journalist also tried to contact RGV for a statement, but he refused to comment.
Why Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila broke up
Venkatesh also revealed the reason behind the reported break-up. He claimed that the actress wanted to enter into a legal marriage with RGV, but he wasn't, which resulted in their split.
Earlier, some media reports also claimed that RGV and Urmila's closeness even strained the former's relationship with his then-wife, Ratna Varma.
In Varma's book Guns & Thighs: The Story of My Life, he dedicated a chapter to Matondkar ("Women in My Life"), where he wrote of being mesmerised by her beauty.