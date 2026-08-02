Jadumani Mandengbam's Winning Run Comes To An End In Final, India Pugilist Bags Silver Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 August 2026 4:21 pm

Jadumani Mandengbam clinched a commendable silver medal in the men's 55kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. Competing in the gold-medal bout on Saturday, Jadumani Mandengbam faced Australia's Jye Dixon. Although Jadumani Mandengbam started strongly by taking a narrow 3-2 lead in the first round, Dixon used precise counter-punching to turn the tide in the second and third rounds. Ultimately, Jadumani Mandengbam lost the final by a 5-0 unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, securing a brilliant silver medal for India in his debut Commonwealth Games campaign. Earlier in the tournament, the young pugilist from Manipur showcased exceptional skill by defeating Scotland's Aaron Cullen and Pakistan's Sumama Rehman, before overcoming opponents like Zambia's Mwengo Mwale and Namibia's Philip Haoseb to reach the summit clash.