Jadumani Mandengbam's Winning Run Comes To An End In Final, India Pugilist Bags Silver Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

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Jadumani Mandengbam clinched a commendable silver medal in the men's 55kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. Competing in the gold-medal bout on Saturday, Jadumani Mandengbam faced Australia's Jye Dixon. Although Jadumani Mandengbam started strongly by taking a narrow 3-2 lead in the first round, Dixon used precise counter-punching to turn the tide in the second and third rounds. Ultimately, Jadumani Mandengbam lost the final by a 5-0 unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, securing a brilliant silver medal for India in his debut Commonwealth Games campaign. Earlier in the tournament, the young pugilist from Manipur showcased exceptional skill by defeating Scotland's Aaron Cullen and Pakistan's Sumama Rehman, before overcoming opponents like Zambia's Mwengo Mwale and Namibia's Philip Haoseb to reach the summit clash.

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Commonwealth Games
Silver medalist India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam celebrates after winning the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing
From left, silver medalist India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, gold medalist Australia's Jye Dixon , bronze medalists Amadu Mohammed of Ghana and Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb of Namibia, celebrate after winning the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Jye Dixon Commonwealth Games
Australia's Jye Dixon reacts after winning against India's Jadumani Singh during the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Singh bagged a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Jadumani Mandengbam CWG Boxing
India's Jadumani Singh, in blue, competes against Australia's Jye Dixon during the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Singh bagged a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG Boxing Jadumani Mandengbam
India's Jadumani Singh competes against Australia's Jye Dixon during the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Singh bagged a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
Glasgow: India's Jadumani Singh competes against Australia's Jye Dixon during the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Singh bagged a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Jadumani Mandengbam Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Jadumani Singh competes against Australia's Jye Dixon during the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Singh bagged a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Jadumani Mandengbam
Australia's Jye Dixon, right, and India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam compete in the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Jadumani Mandengbam Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Australia's Jye Dixon, left, and India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam compete in the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Jadumani Mandengbam
Australia's Jye Dixon, left, and India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam compete in the men's 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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