Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Ishroop Narang Advances As Avtar Singh, Yash Ghanghas Suffer Defeats

Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow live, play-by-play updates from all of India’s judo bouts at the SEC Centre in Glasgow on Sunday, August 2. Avtar Singh will lead India’s challenge in the men’s 100kg category, while Ishroop Narang (women’s -78kg) and Yash Ghangas (men’s +100kg) will also be in action in the Round of 16. Stay tuned for all the latest scores, results and updates from Glasgow 2026

Welcome to our live coverage of India’s judo action at the SEC Centre in Glasgow on Sunday, August 2. Rio 2016 Olympian Avtar Singh will headline the Indian challenge as he competes in the men’s -100kg category, aiming to add another medal to India’s historic judo campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Indian judo has already created history in Glasgow, with Asmita Dey becoming the country’s first judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold after clinching the women’s -48kg title, followed by Harsh Singh’s triumph in the men’s event. Yamini Mourya (silver) and Unnati Sharma (bronze) have also contributed to India’s impressive medal haul. Ishroop Narang (women’s -78kg) and Yash Ghangas (men’s +100kg) will also be in action today. Stay tuned for live scores, results and all the latest updates from India’s judo bouts.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Aug 2026, 02:56:10 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Yash’s Campaign Ends The Welsh judoka’s early score proved decisive as he maintained his advantage until the final whistle. Unlike the other Indian bouts today, Yash’s contest was settled within regulation time. With the defeat, India’s challenge in the men’s heavyweight categories comes to an end, as none of the Indian judokas manage a win in the -100kg and +100kg events on the final day of judo action.

2 Aug 2026, 02:55:53 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Yash Ghanghas In Action Yash Ghanghas stepped onto the mat against Wales’ Joshua Whitehouse in the men’s +100kg Round of 16, with both judokas looking to make an early impact. The contest remained closely fought, but Whitehouse managed to find the breakthrough with a Yuko around the 1:30 mark.

2 Aug 2026, 02:52:46 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Avtar Singh Knocked Out By Michael’s Golden Score Ippon The extra time lasted only moments before Michael found the breakthrough. The Cypriot caught Avtar with a perfectly timed counter-attack, throwing the Indian decisively onto the mat to earn an Ippon. Despite a closely fought contest where both judokas relied on defence and patience, Michael produced the match-winning move when it mattered most, bringing Avtar’s Glasgow 2026 campaign to an end.

2 Aug 2026, 02:52:05 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Avtar Singh In Action Avtar Singh’s Round of 16 bout against Cyprus’ Aristos Michael in the men’s -100kg category started with both judokas showing plenty of intent. Michael picked up an early Shido after 30 seconds, but the Indian judoka struggled to find a way through his opponent’s defence. The heavyweight contest soon turned into a tactical battle, with both athletes trying to attack the legs while staying solid in defence. Neither could register a score in regular time. Avtar came close with a shoulder throw that put Michael on his side, but it was not enough for a score, and the bout headed into Golden Score with both fighters carrying a Shido.

2 Aug 2026, 02:44:37 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Ishroop Narang Advances To Women’s -78kg Quarterfinal The contest went into Golden Score after neither judoka could break the deadlock in regular time. Both athletes continued to attack aggressively, but after around 90 seconds, Ishroop received a Shido. However, the Indian responded brilliantly moments later, producing the decisive move. She threw Wood onto her side, with the opponent’s shoulder touching the mat, earning the winning score and sealing her place in the women’s -78kg quarterfinal.

2 Aug 2026, 02:43:19 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Ishroop In Action Ishroop Narang had to dig deep in her Round of 16 clash against Scotland’s Nicole Wood in the women’s -78kg category. Wood started aggressively, making the first attacking moves after the opening minute, but Ishroop showed strong defensive skills to escape without conceding any points. The pattern continued as Wood kept looking for openings, but the Indian judoka’s defence held firm. Both athletes exchanged attacks without finding a decisive score, while Shidos were handed out as the contest became more intense. With time running out, Ishroop increased her attacking intent and looked to take control of the bout.

2 Aug 2026, 02:39:14 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Action Is Coming Up! The wait is almost over as Indian judokas are set to step onto the mat for their final-day battles at Glasgow 2026. India has already enjoyed a historic judo campaign, winning four medals, including two golds. Can the team add more silverware to this impressive tally before the competition wraps up? Stay tuned as the action unfolds.

2 Aug 2026, 02:26:29 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: India Schedule Today One last day & one more chance to shine.



The curtain comes down on the Commonwealth Games 2026 today, with Indian athletes ready to make the most of the final day of competition.



Check out today's schedule and continue supporting Team India! 💪#Cheer4Bharat #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/QIlPTTuYWA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2026

2 Aug 2026, 01:56:28 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be streamed live on Sony LIV in India. The action will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, with Sony Sports Ten 3 and its HD channel providing Hindi coverage. Sony Sports Ten 4 will offer commentary in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, while DD Sports will also broadcast the Games live via DD Free Dish.